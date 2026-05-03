KAMISHIBAI VOYAGE AU COEUR DES CONTES LES OLIVETAINS Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges

Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges

KAMISHIBAI VOYAGE AU COEUR DES CONTES

LES OLIVETAINS 1 Parvis de la Cathédrale Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 2 – 2 – EUR

2

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-01 15:00:00

fin : 2026-08-07 15:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-01 2026-07-16 2026-08-07 2026-08-19

Lecture de Kamishibaï

Le Kamishibaï, théâtre d’images japonais, invite petits et grands à partager un moment d’écoute et d’imaginaire. Les histoires défilent, la voix s’anime, et chacun voyage au fil des images. Une lecture vivante, conviviale et accessible à toute la famille. 2 .

LES OLIVETAINS 1 Parvis de la Cathédrale Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 95 44 44 olivetains@tourismehg.com

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English :

Kamishibai reading

L’événement KAMISHIBAI VOYAGE AU COEUR DES CONTES Saint-Bertrand-de-Comminges a été mis à jour le 2026-05-03 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE