JoyCut | Festival Europavox 2026 Place du 1er Mai Clermont-Ferrand
JoyCut | Festival Europavox 2026 Place du 1er Mai Clermont-Ferrand dimanche 28 juin 2026.
Clermont-Ferrand
JoyCut | Festival Europavox 2026
Place du 1er Mai Festival Europavox Clermont-Ferrand Puy-de-Dôme
Tarif : 124 – 124 – 44 EUR
Tarif réduit
Offre de lancement !
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-28
fin : 2026-06-28
Date(s) :
2026-06-28
JoyCut est un avant-poste créatif qui n’a jamais craint d’emprunter des chemins non conventionnels.
.
Place du 1er Mai Festival Europavox Clermont-Ferrand 63000 Puy-de-Dôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 73 90 04 06 accueil@europavox.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
JoyCut is a creative outpost that has never been afraid to take unconventional paths.
L’événement JoyCut | Festival Europavox 2026 Clermont-Ferrand a été mis à jour le 2026-04-10 par Clermont Auvergne Volcans
À voir aussi à Clermont Ferrand (Puy-de-Dôme)
- La Mano 1.9 | La Coopérative de mai Rue Serge-Gainsbourg Clermont-Ferrand 17 avril 2026
- Alexis Tramoni Le meilleur et le pire | Comédie des Volcans Comédie des Volcans Clermont-Ferrand 17 avril 2026
- BENH COMEDIE DES VOLCANS Clermont-Ferrand 17 avril 2026
- [Annulé] Benh Le mec en rose | Comédie des Volcans Comédie des Volcans Clermont-Ferrand 18 avril 2026
- Ateliers de dessins d’architecture, Salle Gilbert Gaillard, Clermont-Ferrand 18 avril 2026