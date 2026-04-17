JoyCut | Festival Europavox 2026 Place du 1er Mai Clermont-Ferrand

Clermont-Ferrand

JoyCut | Festival Europavox 2026

Place du 1er Mai Festival Europavox Clermont-Ferrand Puy-de-Dôme

Tarif : 124 – 124 – 44 EUR

Tarif réduit

Offre de lancement !

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-28

fin : 2026-06-28

Date(s) :

2026-06-28

JoyCut est un avant-poste créatif qui n’a jamais craint d’emprunter des chemins non conventionnels.

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Place du 1er Mai Festival Europavox Clermont-Ferrand 63000 Puy-de-Dôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 73 90 04 06 accueil@europavox.com

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English :

JoyCut is a creative outpost that has never been afraid to take unconventional paths.

L’événement JoyCut | Festival Europavox 2026 Clermont-Ferrand a été mis à jour le 2026-04-10 par Clermont Auvergne Volcans