Katulu ? Chatulivre Bibliothèque Communale Chatulivre Chatuzange-le-Goubet

Chatuzange-le-Goubet

Katulu ? Chatulivre

Bibliothèque Communale Chatulivre 29 rue des Monts du Matin Chatuzange-le-Goubet Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-29 18:00:00

fin : 2026-05-29

Date(s) :

2026-05-29

C’est avec beaucoup de plaisir que l’équipe de la bibliothèque CHATULIVRE vous invite à participer à son Katulu ? pour partager vos dernières lectures. Venez nombreux !

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Bibliothèque Communale Chatulivre 29 rue des Monts du Matin Chatuzange-le-Goubet 26300 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 02 29 26 chatulivre@orange.fr

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English :

It’s with great pleasure that the CHATULIVRE library team invites you to take part in its Katulu? to share your latest readings. Come one, come all!

L’événement Katulu ? Chatulivre Chatuzange-le-Goubet a été mis à jour le 2026-05-08 par Valence Romans Tourisme