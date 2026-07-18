Kevin Levy Cocu Espace Théodore Gouvy (dit Le Gouvy) Freyming-Merlebach

Informations pratiques

Freyming-Merlebach

Kevin Levy Cocu

Espace Théodore Gouvy (dit Le Gouvy) 1 Place des Alliés Freyming-Merlebach Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

22

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-10-09 20:00:00

fin : 2026-10-09 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-10-09

Kevin Levy apprend qu’il est Cocu après 9 ans de relation.

A travers son spectacle, il va devoir trouver les mots pour soigner ses maux.

Seul en scène, il raconte son histoire, mêlant sketch, stand-up, danse, musique et impro. Il porte également un regard sur la société actuelle, les aberrations politiques, la qualité des textes de nos chansons, etc…

Bref, Kevin transforme son histoire d’amour en histoire d’humour et comprend qu’avoir été cocu est sa plus grande chance.

La chance du cocu.

Kévin se fait connaître avec le duo humoristique Kevin & Tom, aux côtés de Tom Leeb, mêlant humour et musique. À la télévision, on le voit dans Profilage sur TF1, avec Jarry sur France 2 ou encore dans Demain nous appartient .

Placement libre assis.Tout public

22 .

Espace Théodore Gouvy (dit Le Gouvy) 1 Place des Alliés Freyming-Merlebach 57800 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 00 77 57

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English :

Kevin Levy finds out he’s been cheated on after a 9-year relationship.

Through his show, he’ll have to find the words to heal his wounds.

Alone on stage, he tells his story, blending sketches, stand-up, dance, music, and improv. He also takes a look at today’s society, political absurdities, the quality of our song lyrics, and more.

In short, Kevin turns his love story into a comedy routine and realizes that being cuckolded was his greatest stroke of luck.

The Cuckold’s Luck.

Kevin made a name for himself with the comedy duo Kevin & Tom, alongside Tom Leeb, blending humor and music. On TV, he appears in *Profilage* on TF1, with Jarry on France 2, and in *Demain nous appartient*.

Unreserved seating.

L’événement Kevin Levy Cocu Freyming-Merlebach a été mis à jour le 2026-07-18 par OFFICE DE TOURISME PAYS DE FREYMING-MERLEBACH