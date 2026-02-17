Kevin Levy Cocu

Metz Moselle

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-05-22 20:00:00

fin : 2026-05-22

2026-05-22

Kevin Levy apprend qu’il est Cocu après 9 ans de relation.

A travers son spectacle, il va devoir trouver les mots pour soigner ses maux.

Seul en scène, il raconte son histoire, mêlant sketch , stand-up , danse, musique et Impro. Kevin porte également un regard sur la société actuelle, les aberrations politiques, la qualité des textes de nos chansons, etc…Bref, Kevin transforme son histoire d’amour en histoire d’humour et comprend qu’avoir été cocu est sa plus grande chance.

La chance du cocu.Tout public

Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est

English :

Kevin Levy learns that he’s a cuckold after 9 years.

Through his show, he’ll have to find the words to heal his wounds.

Alone on stage, he tells his story, mixing sketch, stand-up, dance, music and improv. Kevin also takes a look at today’s society, political aberrations, the quality of our song lyrics, etc. In short, Kevin transforms his love story into a story of humor, and realizes that having been cuckolded is his greatest opportunity.

A cuckold’s luck.

