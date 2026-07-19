KYLE EASTWOOD EASTWOOD BY EASTWOOD Carcassonne
vendredi 6 novembre 2026 · Carcassonne
Informations pratiques
Carcassonne
KYLE EASTWOOD EASTWOOD BY EASTWOOD
6 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne Aude
Tarif : 12 – 12 – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-11-06 20:30:00
fin : 2026-11-06
Date(s) :
2026-11-06
V.O Music présente Kyle Eastwood Eastwood by Eastwood
La dernière création de Kyle Eastwood, Eastwood by Eastwood , est l’hommage d’un fils à son père, légende, acteur, réalisateur et musicien autour d’une dizaine de musiques de films réinterprétées en quintet jazz.
Ce projet a fait l’objet d’une sortie d’album en septembre 2023 avec l’accompagnement d’un orchestre symphonique.
L’interprétation des musiques de Clint Eastwood par Kyle Eastwood est un voyage émotionnel riche, sublimé par la diffusion d’images de film et d’interviews d’un père par son fils.
Durée 1h30
De et Avec Kyle EASTWOOD
Basse et Contrebasse Kyle EASTWOOD
Saxophone Brandon ALLEN
Trompette Quentin COLLINS
Piano Andrew MCCORMACK
Batterie Chris HIGGINBOTTOM
.
6 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 59 15 pacbilletterie@mairie-carcassonne.fr
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English :
V.O Music presents Kyle Eastwood %AB Eastwood by Eastwood %BB
Kyle Eastwood’s latest creation, %ABEastwood by Eastwood%BB, is a son’s tribute to his father—a legend, actor, director, and musician—featuring a dozen film scores reinterpreted by a jazz quintet.
This project was released as an album in September 2023, accompanied by a symphony orchestra.
Kyle Eastwood’s interpretation of Clint Eastwood’s music is a deeply emotional journey, enhanced by the screening of film clips and interviews with his father by his son.
Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes
Written and Performed by: Kyle EASTWOOD
Bass and Double Bass: Kyle EASTWOOD
Saxophone: Brandon ALLEN
Trumpet: Quentin COLLINS
Piano: Andrew MCCORMACK
Drums: Chris HIGGINBOTTOM
L’événement KYLE EASTWOOD EASTWOOD BY EASTWOOD Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2026-07-16 par
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