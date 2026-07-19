KYLE EASTWOOD EASTWOOD BY EASTWOOD Carcassonne

Informations pratiques

Carcassonne

KYLE EASTWOOD EASTWOOD BY EASTWOOD

6 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : 12 – 12 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-11-06 20:30:00

fin : 2026-11-06

Date(s) :

2026-11-06

V.O Music présente Kyle Eastwood Eastwood by Eastwood

La dernière création de Kyle Eastwood, Eastwood by Eastwood , est l’hommage d’un fils à son père, légende, acteur, réalisateur et musicien autour d’une dizaine de musiques de films réinterprétées en quintet jazz.

Ce projet a fait l’objet d’une sortie d’album en septembre 2023 avec l’accompagnement d’un orchestre symphonique.

L’interprétation des musiques de Clint Eastwood par Kyle Eastwood est un voyage émotionnel riche, sublimé par la diffusion d’images de film et d’interviews d’un père par son fils.

Durée 1h30

De et Avec Kyle EASTWOOD

Basse et Contrebasse Kyle EASTWOOD

Saxophone Brandon ALLEN

Trompette Quentin COLLINS

Piano Andrew MCCORMACK

Batterie Chris HIGGINBOTTOM

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6 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 59 15 pacbilletterie@mairie-carcassonne.fr

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English :

V.O Music presents Kyle Eastwood %AB Eastwood by Eastwood %BB

Kyle Eastwood’s latest creation, %ABEastwood by Eastwood%BB, is a son’s tribute to his father—a legend, actor, director, and musician—featuring a dozen film scores reinterpreted by a jazz quintet.

This project was released as an album in September 2023, accompanied by a symphony orchestra.

Kyle Eastwood’s interpretation of Clint Eastwood’s music is a deeply emotional journey, enhanced by the screening of film clips and interviews with his father by his son.

Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes

Written and Performed by: Kyle EASTWOOD

Bass and Double Bass: Kyle EASTWOOD

Saxophone: Brandon ALLEN

Trumpet: Quentin COLLINS

Piano: Andrew MCCORMACK

Drums: Chris HIGGINBOTTOM

L’événement KYLE EASTWOOD EASTWOOD BY EASTWOOD Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2026-07-16 par