LA COULEUR DES SOUVENIRS Canet-en-Roussillon
mardi 26 janvier 2027 · Canet-en-Roussillon
Informations pratiques
Canet-en-Roussillon
LA COULEUR DES SOUVENIRS
3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 30 – 30 –
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2027-01-26 20:30:00
fin : 2027-01-26 22:30:00
Date(s) :
2027-01-26
Dominique Pinon et Catherine Arditi livrent une partition intense et touchante.
.
3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 72 60
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Dominique Pinon and Catherine Arditi deliver an intense and moving performance.
L’événement LA COULEUR DES SOUVENIRS Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-08-25 par MAIRIE CANET
À voir aussi à CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- LA FERME A CANET Canet-en-Roussillon 12 septembre 2026
- EXPOSITION DU 17/09 AU 08/11 2026: ISABEL MENCION, MATHIEU RENAULT & MARIO DUPONT Canet-en-Roussillon 17 septembre 2026
- JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DU PATRIMOINE Canet-en-Roussillon 18 septembre 2026
- Circuit : promenade poétique et ornithologique, Château de l’Esparrou, Canet-en-Roussillon 19 septembre 2026
- Visite guidée au port, Port de Canet-en-Roussillon, Canet-en-Roussillon 19 septembre 2026