Informations pratiques

Canet-en-Roussillon

LA COULEUR DES SOUVENIRS

3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 30 – 30 –

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2027-01-26 20:30:00

fin : 2027-01-26 22:30:00

Date(s) :

2027-01-26

Dominique Pinon et Catherine Arditi livrent une partition intense et touchante.

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3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 72 60

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English :

Dominique Pinon and Catherine Arditi deliver an intense and moving performance.

L’événement LA COULEUR DES SOUVENIRS Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-08-25 par MAIRIE CANET