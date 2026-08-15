UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Canet-en-Roussillon

LA COULEUR DES SOUVENIRS Canet-en-Roussillon

mardi 26 janvier 2027 · Canet-en-Roussillon

LA COULEUR DES SOUVENIRS Canet-en-Roussillon

Informations pratiques

Début
mardi 26 janvier 2027
Fin
mardi 26 janvier 2027
Heure de début
20:30:00
Adresse
3 Rue Joseph Lafon
Ville
66140 Canet-en-Roussillon
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif
30 30 Tarif de base plein tarif Plein tarif

Canet-en-Roussillon

LA COULEUR DES SOUVENIRS

3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 30 – 30 –

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2027-01-26 20:30:00
fin : 2027-01-26 22:30:00

Date(s) :
2027-01-26

Dominique Pinon et Catherine Arditi livrent une partition intense et touchante.
  .

3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 72 60 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Dominique Pinon and Catherine Arditi deliver an intense and moving performance.

L’événement LA COULEUR DES SOUVENIRS Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-08-25 par MAIRIE CANET

À voir aussi à CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON (Pyrénées-Orientales)