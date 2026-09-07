AGENDA · Caraman
La Cramanhòla – Festival Occitania, Centre Culturel St Exupéry (Cramanh), Caraman
samedi 10 octobre 2026 · Centre Culturel St Exupéry (Cramanh) · Caraman
Informations pratiques
La Cramanhòla – Festival Occitania Samedi 10 octobre, 14h00 Centre Culturel St Exupéry (Cramanh) Haute-Garonne
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-10-10T14:00:00+02:00 – 2026-10-10T23:59:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-10-10T14:00:00+02:00 – 2026-10-10T23:59:00+02:00
Centre Culturel St Exupéry (Cramanh) route de cambiac Caraman 31460 Haute-Garonne Occitanie [{« type »: « link », « value »: « http://www.festivaloccitania.com »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « contacte@festivaloccitania.com »}]
Festival Occitania 2026
Emilie Bosc – IEO 31
À voir aussi à Caraman (Haute-Garonne)
- Visite guidée de Caraman, Commune de Caraman, Caraman 19 septembre 2026
- DESPERATE MAMIES Caraman 26 septembre 2026
- La Crananhòla, fête occitane (4e édition), Centre Culturel St Exupéry (Cramanh), Caraman 10 octobre 2026
- GREG EMPECHE MOI ESPACE CULTUREL SAINT EXUPERY Caraman 17 octobre 2026
- GREG EMPÊCHE-MOI Caraman 17 octobre 2026