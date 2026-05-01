Saint-Épain

La Dernière Lettre

Salle Jeanne d’Arc Petit Théâtre Saint-Épain Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi 2026-05-29

fin : 2026-05-29

Date(s) :

2026-05-29

Époustouflant !

Spectacle tiré du roman Vie et Destin de Vassili Grossman, et interprété magistralement par l’excellent acteur Philippe Bertrand dans le petit théâtre de Saint-Epain.

Surtout, à ne pas manquer !

Places limitées, réservation conseillée apr téléphone ou contact@saint-epain.fr

Époustouflant !

Spectacle tiré du roman Vie et Destin de Vassili Grossman, et interprété magistralement par l’excellent acteur Philippe Bertrand dans le petit théâtre de Saint-Epain.

Surtout, à ne pas manquer !

Places limitées, réservation conseillée apr téléphone ou contact@saint-epain.fr .

Salle Jeanne d’Arc Petit Théâtre Saint-Épain 37800 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 47 65 80 21

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Stunning!

Based on the novel Life and Destiny by Vassili Grossman, and masterfully performed by the excellent actor Philippe Bertrand in the small theater of Saint-Epain.

Not to be missed!

Places are limited, please book by phone or contact@saint-epain.fr

L’événement La Dernière Lettre Saint-Épain a été mis à jour le 2026-05-08 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme