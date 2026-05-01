La Dernière Lettre Saint-Épain
La Dernière Lettre Saint-Épain vendredi 29 mai 2026.
Saint-Épain
La Dernière Lettre
Salle Jeanne d’Arc Petit Théâtre Saint-Épain Indre-et-Loire
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi 2026-05-29
fin : 2026-05-29
Date(s) :
2026-05-29
Époustouflant !
Spectacle tiré du roman Vie et Destin de Vassili Grossman, et interprété magistralement par l’excellent acteur Philippe Bertrand dans le petit théâtre de Saint-Epain.
Surtout, à ne pas manquer !
Places limitées, réservation conseillée apr téléphone ou contact@saint-epain.fr
Époustouflant !
Spectacle tiré du roman Vie et Destin de Vassili Grossman, et interprété magistralement par l’excellent acteur Philippe Bertrand dans le petit théâtre de Saint-Epain.
Surtout, à ne pas manquer !
Places limitées, réservation conseillée apr téléphone ou contact@saint-epain.fr .
Salle Jeanne d’Arc Petit Théâtre Saint-Épain 37800 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 47 65 80 21
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Stunning!
Based on the novel Life and Destiny by Vassili Grossman, and masterfully performed by the excellent actor Philippe Bertrand in the small theater of Saint-Epain.
Not to be missed!
Places are limited, please book by phone or contact@saint-epain.fr
L’événement La Dernière Lettre Saint-Épain a été mis à jour le 2026-05-08 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme
À voir aussi à Saint-Épain (Indre-et-Loire)
- Concert de Trompes de chasse Saint-Épain 30 mai 2026
- Rock & Chorale Saint-Épain 31 mai 2026