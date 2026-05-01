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La Dernière Lettre Saint-Épain

La Dernière Lettre Saint-Épain

La Dernière Lettre Saint-Épain vendredi 29 mai 2026.

Adresse : Salle Jeanne d'Arc Petit Théâtre

Ville : 37800 Saint-Épain

Département : Indre-et-Loire

Début : vendredi 29 mai 2026

Fin : vendredi 29 mai 2026

Tarif :

Saint-Épain

La Dernière Lettre

Salle Jeanne d’Arc Petit Théâtre Saint-Épain Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi 2026-05-29
fin : 2026-05-29

Date(s) :
2026-05-29

Époustouflant !
Spectacle tiré du roman Vie et Destin de Vassili Grossman, et interprété magistralement par l’excellent acteur Philippe Bertrand dans le petit théâtre de Saint-Epain.
Surtout, à ne pas manquer !
Places limitées, réservation conseillée apr téléphone ou contact@saint-epain.fr
Époustouflant !
Spectacle tiré du roman Vie et Destin de Vassili Grossman, et interprété magistralement par l’excellent acteur Philippe Bertrand dans le petit théâtre de Saint-Epain.
Surtout, à ne pas manquer !
Places limitées, réservation conseillée apr téléphone ou contact@saint-epain.fr   .

Salle Jeanne d’Arc Petit Théâtre Saint-Épain 37800 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 47 65 80 21 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Stunning!
Based on the novel Life and Destiny by Vassili Grossman, and masterfully performed by the excellent actor Philippe Bertrand in the small theater of Saint-Epain.
Not to be missed!
Places are limited, please book by phone or contact@saint-epain.fr

L’événement La Dernière Lettre Saint-Épain a été mis à jour le 2026-05-08 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme

À voir aussi à Saint-Épain (Indre-et-Loire)