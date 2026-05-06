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La Fête du Bruit fait son OFF ! Rue Saint-Ernel Landerneau

La Fête du Bruit fait son OFF ! Rue Saint-Ernel Landerneau samedi 8 août 2026.

Lieu : Rue Saint-Ernel

Adresse : Piscine Aqualorn

Ville : 29800 Landerneau

Département : Finistère

Début : samedi 8 août 2026

Fin : dimanche 9 août 2026

Heure de début : 11:00:00

Tarif :

Landerneau

La Fête du Bruit fait son OFF !

Rue Saint-Ernel Piscine Aqualorn Landerneau Finistère

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-08 11:00:00
fin : 2026-08-09 13:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-08

La Fête du Bruit fait son OFF à la piscine de Landerneau pour des DJ set aquatiques, de quoi rythmer vos brasses coulées !
Organisation association L’Art Scène   .

Rue Saint-Ernel Piscine Aqualorn Landerneau 29800 Finistère Bretagne +33 2 98 46 65 76 

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English : La Fête du Bruit fait son OFF !

L’événement La Fête du Bruit fait son OFF ! Landerneau a été mis à jour le 2026-05-06 par OT LANDERNEAU DAOULAS

À voir aussi à Landerneau (Finistère)