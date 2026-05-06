La Fête du Bruit fait son OFF ! Rue Saint-Ernel Landerneau
La Fête du Bruit fait son OFF ! Rue Saint-Ernel Landerneau samedi 8 août 2026.
Landerneau
La Fête du Bruit fait son OFF !
Rue Saint-Ernel Piscine Aqualorn Landerneau Finistère
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-08 11:00:00
fin : 2026-08-09 13:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-08
La Fête du Bruit fait son OFF à la piscine de Landerneau pour des DJ set aquatiques, de quoi rythmer vos brasses coulées !
Organisation association L’Art Scène .
Rue Saint-Ernel Piscine Aqualorn Landerneau 29800 Finistère Bretagne +33 2 98 46 65 76
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : La Fête du Bruit fait son OFF !
L’événement La Fête du Bruit fait son OFF ! Landerneau a été mis à jour le 2026-05-06 par OT LANDERNEAU DAOULAS
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