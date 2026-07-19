Informations pratiques

Carcassonne

LA FLÛTE ENCHANTÉE

6 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : 32 – 32 – 46 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-11-29 17:00:00

fin : 2026-11-29

Date(s) :

2026-11-29

Opéra 2001, en coproduction avec L’Opéra de Massy (Paris-Sud), présente La Flûte Enchantée

Ultime opéra de Mozart, La Flûte enchantée est à la fois un conte de fées et une allégorie de la franc-maçonnerie.

C’est aussi une œuvre dans laquelle alternent le rire, l’émotion et la gravité. Avec Les Noces, Don Giovanni et Cosi fan tutte, La Flûte enchantée fait partie des opéras de Mozart les plus joués aujourd’hui.

Écrite pour satisfaire à la fois un public populaire et des spectateurs plus exigeants, il faut toutefois que chacun garde son âme d’enfant pour l’apprécier pleinement.

Durée 2h30 avec entracte

Version originale en allemand, surtitrée en français.

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6 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 59 15 pacbilletterie@mairie-carcassonne.fr

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English :

Opéra 2001, in co-production with the Opéra de Massy (Paris-Sud), presents *The Magic Flute*

Mozart’s final opera, *The Magic Flute*, is both a fairy tale and an allegory of Freemasonry.

It is also a work in which laughter, emotion, and solemnity alternate. Along with *The Marriage of Figaro*, *Don Giovanni*, and *Così fan tutte*, *The Magic Flute* is among Mozart’s most frequently performed operas today.

Written to appeal to both a general audience and more discerning viewers, one must nevertheless retain a childlike spirit to fully appreciate it.

Running time: 2 hours 30 minutes, including an intermission

Performed in the original German, with French subtitles.

L’événement LA FLÛTE ENCHANTÉE Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2026-07-16 par