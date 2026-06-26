 LA MARCHE ARTHUR BATUT  PHOTOS DE NICOLAS FRÉMIOT Carcassonne

Carcassonne

LA MARCHE ARTHUR BATUT PHOTOS DE NICOLAS FRÉMIOT

53 Rue de Verdun Carcassonne Aude

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-02 14:00:00

fin : 2026-08-29 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-02

Je veux aller à pied à travers les paysages. En tant que tel, ils n’existent pas.

Ils sont d’abord des perceptions et le fruit de l’intervention de l’homme.

Trop souvent, nous nous contentons de les faire défiler à toute vitesse, immédiatement consommés.

Combien de territoires, de pays sommes-nous conduits à traverser en bus, T.E.R, en tram, en train, en voiture, y sommes-nous vraiment et que voyons-nous ?

Au lieu d’habiter le monde, nous finissons par habiter des lieux fonctionnels voitures, immeubles, bureaux, centres commerciaux… Tel que le corps n’est plus qu’un paquet en transit, un pion bougé de case en case ;

il ne se meut pas, il est mu pour citer Rebecca Solnit (l’art de marcher).

Inexorablement, je traverse à pied les paysages, pour mieux aller à leur rencontre, m’en imprégner, les saisir et les restituer avec mon regard. Cette DÉ(s)MARCHE(s) s’inscrit dans la lignée de photographes tels que Hamish Fulton, Richard Long ou le groupe Stalker qui créent des œuvres grâce et à partir de leurs déplacements dans la nature ou en milieu urbain.

Depuis 2004, conjointement aux marches Ilienne, j’ai entrepris de construire des parcours continentaux, pour traverser la diversité du territoire français, en poursuivant une recherche artistique sur la perception du paysage quotidien.

L’exposition La marche Arthur Batut est un projet réalisé dans le cadre d’uné résidence artistique itinérante.

Pendant 29 jours, sur 400 km, j’ai traversée à pied les départements du Tarn, de l’Aude et des Pyrénées-Orientales pour aller sur les traces du photographe Arthur Batut, inventeur de la photographie au cerf-volant.

J’ai construit un parcours photographique et prosaïste.

Le projet s’articule sur une dimension centrale, celle de l’autre. J’implique activement, à divers niveaux et sous diverses formes, les habitants de la région. Comment prétendre accéder à la découverte-perception d’un paysage-territoire sans la rencontre avec celles et ceux qui le façonnent et l’habitent ?

À chaque étape, j’ai été hébergé chez l’habitant·e, d’autres sont venu·e·s marcher avec moi.

La Marche Arthur Batut est aussi un regard sur les lieux où vivent et travaillent les gens, une manière de questionner la construction des territoires et l’effacement des frontières historiques qui séparaient jadis les grandes villes de ses campagnes.

C’est un propos anti-carte-postale et anti-mythologique qui va à l’encontre de la communication dont nous abreuvent continuellement les diverses institutions des métropoles.

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53 Rue de Verdun Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 71 65 26

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English :

I want to walk %E0 through the landscapes. As such, they do not exist.

They are, first and foremost, perceptions and the result of human intervention.

All too often, we are content to let them flash by at breakneck speed, consumed in an instant.

How many regions, how many %AB countries %BB are we driven %E0 through by bus, regional express train, tram, train, or car? Are we truly there, and what do we see?

Instead of inhabiting the world, we end up inhabiting functional spaces: cars, buildings, offices, shopping centers… Just as %AB the body is nothing more than a package in transit, a pawn moved from square to square%A0;

it does not move; it is moved—to quote Rebecca Solnit (*The Art of Walking*).

Inexorably, I traverse landscapes on foot, to better encounter them, immerse myself in them, capture them, and recreate them through my own perspective. This D%C9(s)MARCHE(s) follows in the tradition of photographers such as Hamish Fulton, Richard Long, and the Stalker group, who create works through and based on their journeys in nature or urban environments.

Since 2004, in conjunction with the Ilienne walks, I have undertaken to create continental routes, traversing the diversity of the French territory while pursuing artistic research on the perception of the everyday landscape.

The exhibition “La marche Arthur Batut” is a project carried out as part of a traveling artist residency.

Over the course of 29 days and 400 km, I traveled on foot through the departments of Tarn, Aude, and Pyrénées-Orientales to follow in the footsteps of photographer Arthur Batut, the inventor of kite photography.

I created a journey that combined photography and prose.

The project revolves around a central theme: the “other.” I actively involve the region’s residents at various levels and in various ways. How can one claim to discover and perceive a landscape or territory without encountering the people who shape and inhabit it?

%C0 At each %E9tape, I %E9t%E9 stayed with a local resident; others %E9t%E9 came to walk with me.

%AB La Marche Arthur Batut %BB is also a look at the places where people live and work, a way of questioning the construction of territories and the erasure of the historical boundaries that once separated cities from the countryside.

It is an anti-postcard, anti-mythological perspective that runs counter to the messaging constantly fed to us by various institutions in metropolitan areas.

L’événement LA MARCHE ARTHUR BATUT PHOTOS DE NICOLAS FRÉMIOT Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par