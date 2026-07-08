Informations pratiques

Bagnères-de-Luchon

LA RONDE DES FLEURS

CENTRE-VILLE Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

5

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-21 19:00:00

fin : 2026-08-21 20:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-21

Marche-Course festive à travers Luchon des Allées d’Etigny aux Thermes en passant par la Halle du Marché ! Un parcours dans une ambiance musicale, avec fanfares et batucada en coins de rues !

Venez déguisés ou pas, pour partager en famille, entre amis, cette belle fête sportive accessible à tous!

Organisé par le club Patatrail Luchon, sur inscription à l’Office de Tourisme.

L’inscription vaut acceptation du règlement. 5 .

CENTRE-VILLE Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Festive walk-race through Luchon: from the Allées d’Etigny to the Thermes, via the Halle du Marché! The route is set to music, with brass bands and batucadas on street corners!

Come in costume or not, to share this great sporting event with family and friends!

L’événement LA RONDE DES FLEURS Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-07-08 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE