LA SOIRÉE KITSCH DE L’ÉTÉ Béziers
LA SOIRÉE KITSCH DE L’ÉTÉ Béziers vendredi 3 juillet 2026.
Béziers
LA SOIRÉE KITSCH DE L’ÉTÉ
Béziers Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-03
fin : 2026-07-03
Date(s) :
2026-07-03
Paillettes, couleurs flashy et looks déjantés venez danser, chanter et vous amuser. Plus c’est kitsch, plus c’est chic !
Paillettes, couleurs flashy, lunettes déjantées et looks assumés tout est permis ! Aux Halles de Béziers, venez danser, chanter et vous amuser dans une ambiance haute en couleur.
Plus c’est kitsch, plus c’est chic ! .
Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 74 32 99 27
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Glitter, bright colors, and wild outfits: come dance, sing, and have fun. The kitschier, the better!
L’événement LA SOIRÉE KITSCH DE L’ÉTÉ Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-06-14 par 34 ADT34
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