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LA SOIRÉE KITSCH DE L’ÉTÉ Béziers

LA SOIRÉE KITSCH DE L’ÉTÉ Béziers vendredi 3 juillet 2026.

Ville : 34500 Béziers

Département : Hérault

Début : vendredi 3 juillet 2026

Fin : vendredi 3 juillet 2026

Tarif :

Béziers

LA SOIRÉE KITSCH DE L’ÉTÉ

Béziers Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-03
fin : 2026-07-03

Date(s) :
2026-07-03

Paillettes, couleurs flashy et looks déjantés venez danser, chanter et vous amuser. Plus c’est kitsch, plus c’est chic !
Paillettes, couleurs flashy, lunettes déjantées et looks assumés tout est permis ! Aux Halles de Béziers, venez danser, chanter et vous amuser dans une ambiance haute en couleur.
Plus c’est kitsch, plus c’est chic !   .

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 74 32 99 27 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Glitter, bright colors, and wild outfits: come dance, sing, and have fun. The kitschier, the better!

L’événement LA SOIRÉE KITSCH DE L’ÉTÉ Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-06-14 par 34 ADT34

À voir aussi à Béziers (Hérault)