Béziers

LA SOIRÉE KITSCH DE L’ÉTÉ

Béziers Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-03

fin : 2026-07-03

Date(s) :

2026-07-03

Paillettes, couleurs flashy et looks déjantés venez danser, chanter et vous amuser. Plus c’est kitsch, plus c’est chic !

Paillettes, couleurs flashy, lunettes déjantées et looks assumés tout est permis ! Aux Halles de Béziers, venez danser, chanter et vous amuser dans une ambiance haute en couleur.

Plus c’est kitsch, plus c’est chic ! .

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 74 32 99 27

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Glitter, bright colors, and wild outfits: come dance, sing, and have fun. The kitschier, the better!

L’événement LA SOIRÉE KITSCH DE L’ÉTÉ Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-06-14 par 34 ADT34