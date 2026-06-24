Chilhac

La tournée tracteur / étape à Chilhac

Association Helmouth Chilhac Haute-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-07

fin : 2026-07-07

Date(s) :

2026-07-07

De village en village, un étonnant convoi d’artistes fait vibrer la vallée au rythme des musiques du monde et du bal populaire.

Théatre au café associatif Helmouth à 18h et spectable et bal à 21h.

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Association Helmouth Chilhac 43380 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 43 98 67 78 helmouthassociation@gmail.com

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English :

From village to village, an amazing procession of artists brings the valley to life with the rhythms of world music and a community dance.

Theater at the Helmouth community café at 6 p.m., followed by a performance and dance at 9 p.m.

L’événement La tournée tracteur / étape à Chilhac Chilhac a été mis à jour le 2026-06-24 par Communauté de communes des rives Haut-Allier