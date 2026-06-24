La tournée tracteur / étape à Chilhac Chilhac
La tournée tracteur / étape à Chilhac Chilhac mardi 7 juillet 2026.
Chilhac
La tournée tracteur / étape à Chilhac
Association Helmouth Chilhac Haute-Loire
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-07
fin : 2026-07-07
Date(s) :
2026-07-07
De village en village, un étonnant convoi d’artistes fait vibrer la vallée au rythme des musiques du monde et du bal populaire.
Théatre au café associatif Helmouth à 18h et spectable et bal à 21h.
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Association Helmouth Chilhac 43380 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 43 98 67 78 helmouthassociation@gmail.com
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English :
From village to village, an amazing procession of artists brings the valley to life with the rhythms of world music and a community dance.
Theater at the Helmouth community café at 6 p.m., followed by a performance and dance at 9 p.m.
L’événement La tournée tracteur / étape à Chilhac Chilhac a été mis à jour le 2026-06-24 par Communauté de communes des rives Haut-Allier
À voir aussi à Chilhac (Haute-Loire)
- Marchés d’été Chilhac 2 juillet 2026
- Créer une marionnette en feutre / Les Brindilleuses Chilhac 8 juillet 2026