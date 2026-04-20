Fleury

L’ASCENSION VIGNERONNE CHÂTEAU LA NÉGLY

Route des vins Fleury Aude

Tarif : 30 – 30 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-16 12:00:00

fin : 2026-05-16

Date(s) :

2026-05-16

Du 14 au 16 mai 2026, Château La Négly vous invite à vivre l’Ascension Vigneronne, trois journées festives au cœur de La Clape, entre découvertes, dégustations et convivialité.

Le samedi midi, place à un moment encore plus onvivial avec un déjeuner festif (planches de charcuteries et fromages à partager, mijoté de seiche au chorizo, falafels accompagnés de frites…), sur réservation obligatoire, rythmé par l’énergie solaire et funky du groupe We Are Papaya.

Entrée gratuite le jeudi et le vendredi.

Réservation obligatoire le samedi midi Tarif 30€ par personne (hors boissons).

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Route des vins Fleury 11560 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 33 87 17 animateurcaveau@lanegly.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

From May 14 to 16, 2026, Château La Négly invites you to experience the Ascension Vigneronne, three festive days of discoveries, tastings and conviviality in the heart of La Clape.

Saturday lunchtime will be even more convivial, with a festive lunch (charcuterie and cheese boards to share, stewed cuttlefish with chorizo, falafel with French fries, etc.) (reservation essential), set to the sunny, funky rhythms of the group We Are Papaya.

Free admission on Thursday and Friday.

Reservations required for Saturday lunch ? Price: 30? per person (drinks not included).

L’événement L’ASCENSION VIGNERONNE CHÂTEAU LA NÉGLY Fleury a été mis à jour le 2026-04-20 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 ADT