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LATITUDES THÉÂTRE LE FIL À PLOMB Toulouse

LATITUDES THÉÂTRE LE FIL À PLOMB Toulouse jeudi 21 mai 2026.

Lieu : THÉÂTRE LE FIL À PLOMB

Adresse : 30 Rue de la Chaîne

Ville : 31000 Toulouse

Département : Haute-Garonne

Début : jeudi 21 mai 2026

Fin : samedi 23 mai 2026

Heure de début : 20:30:00

Tarif : 13.8 13.8 13.8 Tarif de base plein tarif

Toulouse

LATITUDES

THÉÂTRE LE FIL À PLOMB 30 Rue de la Chaîne Toulouse Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 13.8 – 13.8 – EUR
13.8
Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-21 20:30:00
fin : 2026-05-23 21:40:00

Date(s) :
2026-05-21

Un prof épuisé par sa paternité se passionne pour l’histoire de marins qui ont participé à la première course à la voile en solitaire autour du monde en 1968.
Un seul-en-scène qui explore la question de la liberté et des attachements, dans une odyssée effrénée qui invite à ralentir. 13.8  .

THÉÂTRE LE FIL À PLOMB 30 Rue de la Chaîne Toulouse 31000 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 62 30 99 77  administration@theatrelefilaplomb.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A teacher exhausted by fatherhood becomes fascinated by the story of the sailors who took part in the first solo sailing race around the world in 1968.

L’événement LATITUDES Toulouse a été mis à jour le 2026-04-29 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

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