LATITUDES THÉÂTRE LE FIL À PLOMB Toulouse

Toulouse

LATITUDES

THÉÂTRE LE FIL À PLOMB 30 Rue de la Chaîne Toulouse Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 13.8 – 13.8 – EUR

13.8

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-21 20:30:00

fin : 2026-05-23 21:40:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-21

Un prof épuisé par sa paternité se passionne pour l’histoire de marins qui ont participé à la première course à la voile en solitaire autour du monde en 1968.

Un seul-en-scène qui explore la question de la liberté et des attachements, dans une odyssée effrénée qui invite à ralentir. 13.8 .

THÉÂTRE LE FIL À PLOMB 30 Rue de la Chaîne Toulouse 31000 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 62 30 99 77 administration@theatrelefilaplomb.fr

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English :

A teacher exhausted by fatherhood becomes fascinated by the story of the sailors who took part in the first solo sailing race around the world in 1968.

L’événement LATITUDES Toulouse a été mis à jour le 2026-04-29 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE