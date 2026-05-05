LATITUDES THÉÂTRE LE FIL À PLOMB Toulouse
LATITUDES THÉÂTRE LE FIL À PLOMB Toulouse jeudi 21 mai 2026.
Toulouse
LATITUDES
THÉÂTRE LE FIL À PLOMB 30 Rue de la Chaîne Toulouse Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 13.8 – 13.8 – EUR
13.8
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-21 20:30:00
fin : 2026-05-23 21:40:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-21
Un prof épuisé par sa paternité se passionne pour l’histoire de marins qui ont participé à la première course à la voile en solitaire autour du monde en 1968.
Un seul-en-scène qui explore la question de la liberté et des attachements, dans une odyssée effrénée qui invite à ralentir. 13.8 .
THÉÂTRE LE FIL À PLOMB 30 Rue de la Chaîne Toulouse 31000 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 62 30 99 77 administration@theatrelefilaplomb.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
A teacher exhausted by fatherhood becomes fascinated by the story of the sailors who took part in the first solo sailing race around the world in 1968.
L’événement LATITUDES Toulouse a été mis à jour le 2026-04-29 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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