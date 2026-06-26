Olonzac

LE COIN D’ART AQUARELLE

23 Grand rue Olonzac Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-15

fin : 2026-09-08

Date(s) :

2026-08-15

Rejoignez le vernissage de William MOULIN le samedi 15 Août 2026 à 18h00.

L’exposition est ensuite visible aux heures d’ouverture habituelles de la galerie mardi 9h30–12h00, vendredi 17h00–19h00 et dimanche 10h00–12h00, jusqu’au mardi 08 Septembre.

Rejoignez le vernissage de William MOULIN le samedi 15 Août 2026 à 18h00.

L’exposition est ensuite visible aux heures d’ouverture habituelles de la galerie mardi 9h30–12h00, vendredi 17h00–19h00 et dimanche 10h00–12h00, jusqu’au mardi 08 Septembre. .

23 Grand rue Olonzac 34210 Hérault Occitanie lecoindartgalerie@gmail.com

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English : LE COIN D’ART AQUARELLE

Join us for William MOULIN’s opening reception on Saturday, August 15, 2026, at 6:00 p.m.

The exhibition will then be open during the gallery’s regular hours: Tuesday 9:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m., Friday 5:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m., and Sunday 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m., through Tuesday, September 8.

L’événement LE COIN D’ART AQUARELLE Olonzac a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par 34 OT DU MINERVOIS AU CAROUX EN HAUT LANGUEDOC