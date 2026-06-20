LE COUVENT RENCONTRES APÉROPOÉTIQUES Azillanet
LE COUVENT RENCONTRES APÉROPOÉTIQUES Azillanet mercredi 1 juillet 2026.
Azillanet
LE COUVENT RENCONTRES APÉROPOÉTIQUES
Foyer rural Azillanet Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-01
fin : 2026-07-01
Date(s) :
2026-07-01
Troc de mots invite l’atelier poétique de la MJC de carcassonne, animé par Isabelle Luccioni. Présentation de textes de l’atelier Troc de mots, ouverte à la participation des diseurs-ses en présence.
.
Foyer rural Azillanet 34210 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 83 12 97 86 moriol@sfr.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : LE COUVENT RENCONTRES APÉROPOÉTIQUES
Troc de mots invites the poetry workshop from the MJC in Carcassonne, led by Isabelle Luccioni. Presentation of texts from the Troc de mots workshop, open to participation by the poets in attendance.
L’événement LE COUVENT RENCONTRES APÉROPOÉTIQUES Azillanet a été mis à jour le 2026-06-20 par 34 OT DU MINERVOIS AU CAROUX EN HAUT LANGUEDOC
À voir aussi à Azillanet (Hérault)
- COMMENT SAUVER L’AMOUR Azillanet 30 juin 2026
- MARCHÉ DE PRODUCTEURS Azillanet 17 juillet 2026
- FÊTE PAYSANNE D’AUTOMNE Azillanet 2 octobre 2026