Azillanet

LE COUVENT RENCONTRES APÉROPOÉTIQUES

Foyer rural Azillanet Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-01

fin : 2026-07-01

Date(s) :

2026-07-01

Troc de mots invite l’atelier poétique de la MJC de carcassonne, animé par Isabelle Luccioni. Présentation de textes de l’atelier Troc de mots, ouverte à la participation des diseurs-ses en présence.

.

Foyer rural Azillanet 34210 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 83 12 97 86 moriol@sfr.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : LE COUVENT RENCONTRES APÉROPOÉTIQUES

Troc de mots invites the poetry workshop from the MJC in Carcassonne, led by Isabelle Luccioni. Presentation of texts from the Troc de mots workshop, open to participation by the poets in attendance.

L’événement LE COUVENT RENCONTRES APÉROPOÉTIQUES Azillanet a été mis à jour le 2026-06-20 par 34 OT DU MINERVOIS AU CAROUX EN HAUT LANGUEDOC