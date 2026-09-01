LE DÉVERSOIR ATELIER D’ÉCRITURE DU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon
mercredi 16 septembre 2026 · CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS · Montauban-de-Luchon
Informations pratiques
Montauban-de-Luchon
LE DÉVERSOIR ATELIER D’ÉCRITURE DU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS
CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS 1 Rue de Sous-Baylo Montauban-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-16 18:00:00
fin : 2026-09-16 20:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-16
Un atelier d’écriture intimiste pour libérer vos talents cachés ou simplement poser des mots sur votre spleen.
Possibilité de restauration locale, de saison et végétarienne sur place de 19h à 21h30.
Réservation conseillée par SMS.
Tout public. .
CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS 1 Rue de Sous-Baylo Montauban-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie contact@quatre-chemins.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
An intimate writing workshop to unleash your hidden talents or simply put your melancholy into words.
Local, seasonal, and vegetarian food will be available on-site from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Reservations are recommended via text message.
L’événement LE DÉVERSOIR ATELIER D’ÉCRITURE DU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-09-02 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
À voir aussi à Montauban-de-Luchon (Haute-Garonne)
- THÉÂTRE D’IMPRO HORS CADRE AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon 11 septembre 2026
- COMPÉTITION DE GOLF EN STABLEFORD GOLF DE LUCHON Montauban-de-Luchon 13 septembre 2026
- SESSION IRLANDAISE AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS CAFE DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon 17 septembre 2026
- APÉRO TRICOT AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon 23 septembre 2026
- COMPÉTITION DE GOLF EN GREENSOME GOLF DE LUCHON Montauban-de-Luchon 26 septembre 2026