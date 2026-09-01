LE DÉVERSOIR ATELIER D’ÉCRITURE DU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon

Informations pratiques

Montauban-de-Luchon

LE DÉVERSOIR ATELIER D’ÉCRITURE DU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS

CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS 1 Rue de Sous-Baylo Montauban-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-16 18:00:00

fin : 2026-09-16 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-16

Un atelier d’écriture intimiste pour libérer vos talents cachés ou simplement poser des mots sur votre spleen.

Possibilité de restauration locale, de saison et végétarienne sur place de 19h à 21h30.

Réservation conseillée par SMS.

Tout public. .

CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS 1 Rue de Sous-Baylo Montauban-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie contact@quatre-chemins.com

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English :

An intimate writing workshop to unleash your hidden talents or simply put your melancholy into words.

Local, seasonal, and vegetarian food will be available on-site from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Reservations are recommended via text message.

L’événement LE DÉVERSOIR ATELIER D’ÉCRITURE DU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-09-02 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE