THÉÂTRE D’IMPRO HORS CADRE AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon

Informations pratiques

Montauban-de-Luchon

THÉÂTRE D’IMPRO HORS CADRE AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS

CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS 1 Rue de Sous Baylo Montauban-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-11 21:30:00

fin : 2026-09-11

Date(s) :

2026-09-11

Du théâtre d’improvisation où les comédiens créent tout à partir de rien sous vos yeux, exactement comme vous quand vous devez justifier un retard au travail.

Possibilité de restauration locale, de saison et végétarienne sur place de 19h à 21h30.

Réservation conseillée par SMS.

Tout public. .

CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS 1 Rue de Sous Baylo Montauban-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie cafedesquatrechemins31@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Improv theater, where actors create everything from scratch right before your eyes—just like you do when you have to explain why you’re late for work.

Local, seasonal, and vegetarian food is available on-site from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Reservations are recommended via text message.

L’événement THÉÂTRE D’IMPRO HORS CADRE AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-09-02 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE