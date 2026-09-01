THÉÂTRE D’IMPRO HORS CADRE AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon
vendredi 11 septembre 2026 · CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS · Montauban-de-Luchon
Informations pratiques
Montauban-de-Luchon
THÉÂTRE D’IMPRO HORS CADRE AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS
CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS 1 Rue de Sous Baylo Montauban-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-11 21:30:00
fin : 2026-09-11
Date(s) :
2026-09-11
Du théâtre d’improvisation où les comédiens créent tout à partir de rien sous vos yeux, exactement comme vous quand vous devez justifier un retard au travail.
Possibilité de restauration locale, de saison et végétarienne sur place de 19h à 21h30.
Réservation conseillée par SMS.
Tout public. .
CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS 1 Rue de Sous Baylo Montauban-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie cafedesquatrechemins31@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Improv theater, where actors create everything from scratch right before your eyes—just like you do when you have to explain why you’re late for work.
Local, seasonal, and vegetarian food is available on-site from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Reservations are recommended via text message.
L’événement THÉÂTRE D’IMPRO HORS CADRE AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-09-02 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
À voir aussi à Montauban-de-Luchon (Haute-Garonne)
- COMPÉTITION DE GOLF EN STABLEFORD GOLF DE LUCHON Montauban-de-Luchon 13 septembre 2026
- LE DÉVERSOIR ATELIER D’ÉCRITURE DU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon 16 septembre 2026
- SESSION IRLANDAISE AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS CAFE DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon 17 septembre 2026
- APÉRO TRICOT AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon 23 septembre 2026
- COMPÉTITION DE GOLF EN GREENSOME GOLF DE LUCHON Montauban-de-Luchon 26 septembre 2026