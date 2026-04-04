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LE LAC DES CYGNES CAPITOLE EN CHAMPAGNE Chalons En Champagne

LE LAC DES CYGNES CAPITOLE EN CHAMPAGNE Chalons En Champagne

LE LAC DES CYGNES CAPITOLE EN CHAMPAGNE Chalons En Champagne vendredi 8 janvier 2027.

Lieu : CAPITOLE EN CHAMPAGNE

Adresse : AVENUE DU PRESIDENT ROOSEVELT

Ville : 51000 Chalons En Champagne

Département : 51

Début : 2027-01-08

Fin : 2027-01-08

Heure de début : 20:00

LE LAC DES CYGNES Début : 2027-01-08 à 20:00. Tarif : – euros.

Pour obtenir votre billet, le mieux est d’aller sur le site de l’organisateur ou du lieu afin d’obtenir le meilleur tarif.

CAPITOLE EN CHAMPAGNE AVENUE DU PRESIDENT ROOSEVELT 51000 Chalons En Champagne 51

À voir aussi à Châlons-en-Champagne (51)