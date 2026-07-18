LE PAYS DU SOURIRE Carcassonne

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Carcassonne

LE PAYS DU SOURIRE

6 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : 32 – 32 – 44 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-12-13 15:00:00

fin : 2026-12-13

Date(s) :

2026-12-13

L’atelier Lyrique de Bourgogne présente Le Pays du Sourire Opérette de Franz Lehár

Le Pays du Sourire est une opérette envoûtante de Franz Lehár, mêlant romantisme, faste et émotion.

L’histoire suit Lisa, une jeune Viennoise, qui par amour quitte son univers pour suivre le prince Sou-Chong dans un monde de splendeur et de traditions. Portée par une partition d’une grande richesse mélodique, l’œuvre est célèbre pour ses airs inoubliables, dont le célèbre Je t’ai donné mon cœur , devenu un classique du répertoire lyrique.

Entre valses élégantes et pages plus poignantes, Lehár signe ici une œuvre à la fois brillante et profondément humaine.

Entre rêve d’ailleurs, passion et renoncements, Le Pays du Sourire séduit par son raffinement musical et sa force dramatique, offrant au public une opérette aussi spectaculaire qu’émouvante.

Durée 2h40 avec entracte

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6 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 59 15 pacbilletterie@mairie-carcassonne.fr

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English :

The Atelier Lyrique de Bourgogne presents *The Land of Smiles*, an operetta by Franz Lehár

*The Land of Smiles* is a captivating operetta by Franz Lehár, blending romance, splendor, and emotion.

The story follows Lisa, a young Viennese woman who, for love, leaves her world behind to follow Prince Sou-Chong into a world of splendor and tradition. Carried by a score of great melodic richness, the work is famous for its unforgettable arias, including the famous “I Have Given YouE9 mon c?ur %BB, which has become a classic of the operatic repertoire.

With its blend of elegant waltzes and more poignant moments, Leh%E1r has created a work that is both brilliant and deeply human.

Blending dreams of faraway lands, passion, and sacrifice, *The Land of Smiles* captivates with its musical refinement and dramatic power, offering audiences an operetta that is as spectacular as it is moving.

Running time: 2 hours 40 minutes, including intermission

L’événement LE PAYS DU SOURIRE Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2026-07-16 par