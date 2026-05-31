Le quartier de Moulon en Fête, Le Plato, Orsay
Le quartier de Moulon en Fête, Le Plato, Orsay dimanche 21 juin 2026.
Le quartier de Moulon en Fête Dimanche 21 juin, 14h00 Le Plato Essonne
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-06-21T14:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-21T19:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-06-21T14:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-21T19:00:00+02:00
Le Plato s’anime : place à la musique
14h : Lost in Soul Pop Rock Variétés
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RSsZye2rVlg
Lauréats du Tremplin Crous
17h : Benoit Coville Trio Jazz
https://www.instagram.com/bencov/
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La Table de Cana s’anime : place à la musique
©Lost in Soul
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