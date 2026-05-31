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Le quartier de Moulon en Fête, Le Plato, Orsay

Le quartier de Moulon en Fête, Le Plato, Orsay

Le quartier de Moulon en Fête, Le Plato, Orsay dimanche 21 juin 2026.

Lieu : Le Plato

Adresse : 8, avenue des Sciences

Ville : 91400 Orsay

Département : Essonne

Début : dimanche 21 juin 2026

Fin : dimanche 21 juin 2026

Le quartier de Moulon en Fête Dimanche 21 juin, 14h00 Le Plato Essonne

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-06-21T14:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-21T19:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-06-21T14:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-21T19:00:00+02:00

Le Plato s’anime : place à la musique
14h : Lost in Soul Pop Rock Variétés
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RSsZye2rVlg
Lauréats du Tremplin Crous

17h : Benoit Coville Trio Jazz
https://www.instagram.com/bencov/

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La Table de Cana s’anime : place à la musique

©Lost in Soul

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