Le quartier de Moulon en Fête, Le Plato, Orsay

Le quartier de Moulon en Fête Dimanche 21 juin, 14h00 Le Plato Essonne

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-06-21T14:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-21T19:00:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-06-21T14:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-21T19:00:00+02:00

Le Plato s’anime : place à la musique

14h : Lost in Soul Pop Rock Variétés

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RSsZye2rVlg

Lauréats du Tremplin Crous

17h : Benoit Coville Trio Jazz

https://www.instagram.com/bencov/

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La Table de Cana s’anime : place à la musique

©Lost in Soul