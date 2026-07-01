Lea Maria Fries à L’Astrada L’Astrada Marciac

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Marciac

Lea Maria Fries à L’Astrada

L’Astrada 53 chemin de Ronde Marciac Gers

Tarif : 18 – 18 – EUR

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-21 15:00:00

fin : 2026-07-21

Date(s) :

2026-07-21

Lea Maria Fries est une artiste confirmée dont le parcours musical révèle une riche expérience et une profonde sensibilité. Au fil des années, elle a collaboré avec de nombreux ensembles, tels que Vsitor, For A Word ou encore le captivant Et.nu. Portée par une audace créative constante, elle a également dirigé son propre quartet, 22° Halo, affirmant une identité artistique forte et singulière sur la scène musicale.

Aujourd’hui, elle franchit une nouvelle étape avec Cleo, un album qu’elle porte au-devant de la scène avec assurance. Plus intime, ce projet dévoile une sincérité et une honnêteté profondes face au monde qui l’entoure. À travers cette œuvre, Lea Maria Fries affirme une vision artistique qui dépasse l’expression individuelle pour toucher à l’universel.

Composé de onze pièces originales et d’une reprise, l’album bénéficie des arrangements subtils de Julien Herné et de l’interprétation de musiciens parmi les plus talentueux de la scène jazz française. À l’image de son autrice, Cleo est une œuvre forte et sensible, à la fois puissante, fraîche et surprenante, qui capte l’auditeur dès les premières notes.

Lea Maria Fries chant, lead • Gauthier Toux piano • Julien Herné basse • Yoann Serra batterie

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L’Astrada 53 chemin de Ronde Marciac 32230 Gers Occitanie +33 9 64 47 32 29 info@lastrada-marciac.fr

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English :

Lea Maria Fries is an established artist whose musical career reflects a wealth of experience and profound sensitivity. Over the years, she has collaborated with numerous ensembles, such as Vsitor, For A Word, and the captivating Et.nu. Driven by a constant creative boldness, she has also led her own quartet, 22%B0 Halo, establishing a strong and unique artistic identity on the music scene.

Today, she is taking a new step forward with *Cleo*, an album she brings to the forefront with confidence. More intimate, this project reveals a deep sincerity and honesty in the face of the world around her. Through this work, Lea Maria Fries asserts an artistic vision that transcends individual expression to touch on the universal.

Comprising eleven original tracks and one cover, the album features subtle arrangements by Julien Herné and performances by some of the most talented musicians on the French jazz scene. Just like its creator, *Cleo* is a powerful and sensitive work—at once potent, fresh, and surprising—that captivates the listener from the very first notes.

Lea Maria Fries (vocals, lead) · Gauthier Toux (piano) · Julien Herné (bass) · Yoann Serra (drums)

L’événement Lea Maria Fries à L’Astrada Marciac a été mis à jour le 2026-07-14 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65