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LECTURE POUR LES TOUT-PETITS Saint-Chély-d’Apcher

LECTURE POUR LES TOUT-PETITS Saint-Chély-d’Apcher

LECTURE POUR LES TOUT-PETITS Saint-Chély-d’Apcher mercredi 29 avril 2026.

Adresse : Place du Foirail

Ville : 48200 Saint-Chély-d'Apcher

Département : Lozère

Début : mercredi 29 avril 2026

Fin : mercredi 29 avril 2026

Heure de début : 10:00:00

Tarif : Gratuit Enfant

Saint-Chély-d’Apcher

LECTURE POUR LES TOUT-PETITS

Place du Foirail Saint-Chély-d’Apcher Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit
Enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-29 10:00:00
fin : 2026-06-17

Date(s) :
2026-04-29 2026-05-13 2026-06-03 2026-06-17 2026-07-01

Atelier pour les tout-petits jusqu’à 3 ans ! Lectures, comptines, jeux de doigts avec Isabelle.
Atelier pour les tout-petits jusqu’à 3 ans ! Lectures, comptines, jeux de doigts avec Isabelle.   .

Place du Foirail Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 48200 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 31 12 41  mediatheque@stchelydapcher.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Workshop for toddlers up to 3 years! Readings, nursery rhymes, finger plays with Isabelle.

L’événement LECTURE POUR LES TOUT-PETITS Saint-Chély-d’Apcher a été mis à jour le 2026-04-23 par 48-OT Margeride en Gévaudan

À voir aussi à Saint-Chély-d'Apcher (Lozère)