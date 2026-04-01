Saint-Chély-d’Apcher

LECTURE POUR LES TOUT-PETITS

Place du Foirail Saint-Chély-d’Apcher Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-29 10:00:00

fin : 2026-06-17

Date(s) :

2026-04-29 2026-05-13 2026-06-03 2026-06-17 2026-07-01

Atelier pour les tout-petits jusqu’à 3 ans ! Lectures, comptines, jeux de doigts avec Isabelle.

Atelier pour les tout-petits jusqu’à 3 ans ! Lectures, comptines, jeux de doigts avec Isabelle. .

Place du Foirail Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 48200 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 31 12 41 mediatheque@stchelydapcher.fr

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English :

Workshop for toddlers up to 3 years! Readings, nursery rhymes, finger plays with Isabelle.

L’événement LECTURE POUR LES TOUT-PETITS Saint-Chély-d’Apcher a été mis à jour le 2026-04-23 par 48-OT Margeride en Gévaudan