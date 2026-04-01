LECTURE POUR LES TOUT-PETITS Saint-Chély-d’Apcher
LECTURE POUR LES TOUT-PETITS Saint-Chély-d’Apcher mercredi 29 avril 2026.
Saint-Chély-d’Apcher
LECTURE POUR LES TOUT-PETITS
Place du Foirail Saint-Chély-d’Apcher Lozère
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-29 10:00:00
fin : 2026-06-17
Date(s) :
2026-04-29 2026-05-13 2026-06-03 2026-06-17 2026-07-01
Atelier pour les tout-petits jusqu’à 3 ans ! Lectures, comptines, jeux de doigts avec Isabelle.
Atelier pour les tout-petits jusqu’à 3 ans ! Lectures, comptines, jeux de doigts avec Isabelle. .
Place du Foirail Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 48200 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 31 12 41 mediatheque@stchelydapcher.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Workshop for toddlers up to 3 years! Readings, nursery rhymes, finger plays with Isabelle.
L’événement LECTURE POUR LES TOUT-PETITS Saint-Chély-d’Apcher a été mis à jour le 2026-04-23 par 48-OT Margeride en Gévaudan
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