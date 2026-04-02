Les 20 Gagnants des 200 ans Salon d’Actualité Boulogne-sur-Mer

Boulogne-sur-Mer

Les 20 Gagnants des 200 ans Salon d’Actualité

Rue de Bernet Boulogne-sur-Mer Pas-de-Calais

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-04

fin : 2026-12-31

Date(s) :

2026-07-04

LES 20 GAGNANTS

DES 200 ANS

SALON D’ACTUALITÉ

OUVERTURE LE 4 JUILLET 2026

À l’occasion de ses 200 ans, un grand vote a permis de sélectionner

20 œuvres des collections à (re)découvrir. Merci à toutes et à tous d’avoir participé avec enthousiasme et curiosité.

Du tesson de céramique aux peintures de Salon, des archipels du Pacifique aux rivages de la Manche, des premiers âges de la préhistoire à l’art d’aujourd’hui, les collections du musée racontent mille histoires. Mais que nous disent-elles, ici et maintenant, de notre rapport au monde et à nous- mêmes ?

Le premier accrochage du Salon d’actualité sera consacré à la présentation de ces œuvres, parfois bien connues, parfois plus confidentielles. Il mettra en lumière les questions que soulèvent aujourd’hui leur conservation et leur transmission, offrant une approche des collections vue depuis les coulisses.

The 20 Winners of the 200th Anniversary

The news Salon

To celebrate its 200th anniversary, a large public vote selected 20 works from the collections to (re)discover. We warmly thank everyone who participated with such enthusiasm and curiosity.

From pottery shards to Salon paintings, from Pacific archipelagos to the shores of the English Channel, from the earliest prehistoric periods to contemporary art, the museum’s collections tell a thousand stories. But what do they tell us, here and now, about our relationship to the world and to ourselves?

The first exhibition in the News Salon will focus on these works, some well-known, others more hidden. It will shed light on the questions raised today by their conservation and transmission, offering visitors a behind-the-scenes perspective on the collections.

The 20 Winners of the 200th Anniversary

The news Salon

To celebrate its 200th anniversary, a large public vote selected 20 works from the collections to (re)discover. We warmly thank everyone who participated with such enthusiasm and curiosity.

From pottery shards to Salon paintings, from Pacific archipelagos to the shores of the English Channel, from the earliest prehistoric periods to contemporary art, the museum’s collections tell a thousand stories. But what do they tell us, here and now, about our relationship to the world and to ourselves?

The first exhibition in the News Salon will focus on these works, some well-known, others more hidden. It will shed light on the questions raised today by their conservation and transmission, offering visitors a behind-the-scenes perspective on the collections. .

Rue de Bernet Boulogne-sur-Mer 62200 Pas-de-Calais Hauts-de-France +33 3 21 10 02 20 musee@ville-boulogne-sur-mer.fr

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English :

L’événement Les 20 Gagnants des 200 ans Salon d’Actualité Boulogne-sur-Mer a été mis à jour le 2026-01-31 par Office de Tourisme Le Boulonnais Côte d’Opale