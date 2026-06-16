Villefranche-de-Conflent

LES BALADES DU CONFLENT VISITE COMMENTÉE DE VILLEFRANCHE-DE-CONFLENT

Villefranche-de-Conflent Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-08 16:00:00

fin : 2026-07-08 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-08

Découverte de l’histoire de la cité Médiévale de Villefranche-de-Conflent en se perdant dans ses ruelles et visite de son église ! Rendez-vous devant l’OT de Villefranche-de-Conflent.

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Villefranche-de-Conflent 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 86 88 00 99 baladeduconflent@laposte.net

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Discover the history of the medieval town of Villefranche-de-Conflent as you wander through its narrow streets and visit its church! Meet in front of the Villefranche-de-Conflent Tourist Office.

L’événement LES BALADES DU CONFLENT VISITE COMMENTÉE DE VILLEFRANCHE-DE-CONFLENT Villefranche-de-Conflent a été mis à jour le 2026-06-16 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO