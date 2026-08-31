LES BALADES DU CONFLENT VISITE COMMENTÉE DE VILLEFRANCHE-DE-CONFLENT Villefranche-de-Conflent
mercredi 7 octobre 2026 · Villefranche-de-Conflent
Informations pratiques
Villefranche-de-Conflent
LES BALADES DU CONFLENT VISITE COMMENTÉE DE VILLEFRANCHE-DE-CONFLENT
Villefranche-de-Conflent Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Mardi 2026-10-07 14:00:00
fin : 2026-11-18 16:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-10-07 2026-10-28 2026-11-18
Découverte de l’histoire de la cité médiévale de Villefranche-de-Conflent en se perdant dans ses ruelles et visite de son église ! Rendez-vous devant l’OT de Villefranche-de-Conflent. Sur réservation.
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Villefranche-de-Conflent 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 86 88 00 99 baladeduconflent@laposte.net
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Discover the history of the medieval town of Villefranche-de-Conflent as you wander through its narrow streets and visit its church! Meet in front of the Villefranche-de-Conflent Tourist Office. Reservations required.
L’événement LES BALADES DU CONFLENT VISITE COMMENTÉE DE VILLEFRANCHE-DE-CONFLENT Villefranche-de-Conflent a été mis à jour le 2026-08-31 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO
À voir aussi à Villefranche-de-Conflent (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- VISITE LIBRE DES REMPARTS DE VILLEFRANCHE-DE-CONFLENT Villefranche-de-Conflent 19 septembre 2026
- CHANSONS ET FOLKLORES SAINT-ASSISCLE Villefranche-de-Conflent 19 septembre 2026
- VISITE DU FORT LIBÉRIA Villefranche-de-Conflent 19 septembre 2026
- Visite libre des remparts de Villefranche-de-Conflent, Remparts de Villefranche-de-Conflent, Villefranche-de-Conflent 19 septembre 2026
- Exposition : Villefranche de Conflent fa temps…, Remparts de Villefranche-de-Conflent, Villefranche-de-Conflent 19 septembre 2026