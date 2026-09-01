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Canet-en-Roussillon

LES BÂTISSEURS DE L’ART ROMAN CATALAN

Avenue Guy Drut Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-03 16:30:00

fin : 2026-10-03 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-10-03

Qui sont les hommes derrière les grands monuments romans des XIᵉ et

XIIᵉ siècles ?

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Avenue Guy Drut Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 11 33 72 05 lesapcm@gmail.com

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English :

Who were the men behind the great Romanesque monuments of the 11th and

12th centuries?

L’événement LES BÂTISSEURS DE L’ART ROMAN CATALAN Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-09-01 par MAIRIE CANET