LES BÂTISSEURS DE L’ART ROMAN CATALAN Canet-en-Roussillon
samedi 3 octobre 2026 · Canet-en-Roussillon
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Canet-en-Roussillon
LES BÂTISSEURS DE L’ART ROMAN CATALAN
Avenue Guy Drut Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-03 16:30:00
fin : 2026-10-03 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-10-03
Qui sont les hommes derrière les grands monuments romans des XIᵉ et
XIIᵉ siècles ?
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Avenue Guy Drut Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 11 33 72 05 lesapcm@gmail.com
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English :
Who were the men behind the great Romanesque monuments of the 11th and
12th centuries?
L’événement LES BÂTISSEURS DE L’ART ROMAN CATALAN Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-09-01 par MAIRIE CANET
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