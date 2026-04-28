LES JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE DE PAYS & DES MOULINS | Chilhac PARKING Chilhac

Chilhac

LES JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE DE PAYS & DES MOULINS | Chilhac

PARKING Le Bourg Chilhac Haute-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-28 14:30:00

fin : 2026-06-28

Date(s) :

2026-06-28

Balade commentée par le Pays d’art et d’histoire du Haut-Allier PETR Pays de Lafayette dans le bourg de Chilhac, Petites cités de caractère, sur le thème Tours et Détours.

En partenariat avec la municipalité de Chilhac et l’association Chilhac Médiéval

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PARKING Le Bourg Chilhac 43380 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 77 28 30 m.avont@haut-allier.com

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English :

Guided tour by Pays d’art et d’histoire du Haut-Allier PETR Pays de Lafayette in the village of Chilhac, Petites cités de caractère, on the theme of Tours et Détours.

In partnership with the municipality of Chilhac and the Chilhac Médiéval association

L’événement LES JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE DE PAYS & DES MOULINS | Chilhac Chilhac a été mis à jour le 2026-04-28 par Communauté de communes des rives Haut-Allier