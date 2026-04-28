LES JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE DE PAYS & DES MOULINS | Chilhac PARKING Chilhac
LES JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE DE PAYS & DES MOULINS | Chilhac PARKING Chilhac dimanche 28 juin 2026.
Chilhac
LES JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE DE PAYS & DES MOULINS | Chilhac
PARKING Le Bourg Chilhac Haute-Loire
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-28 14:30:00
fin : 2026-06-28
Date(s) :
2026-06-28
Balade commentée par le Pays d’art et d’histoire du Haut-Allier PETR Pays de Lafayette dans le bourg de Chilhac, Petites cités de caractère, sur le thème Tours et Détours.
En partenariat avec la municipalité de Chilhac et l’association Chilhac Médiéval
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PARKING Le Bourg Chilhac 43380 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 77 28 30 m.avont@haut-allier.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Guided tour by Pays d’art et d’histoire du Haut-Allier PETR Pays de Lafayette in the village of Chilhac, Petites cités de caractère, on the theme of Tours et Détours.
In partnership with the municipality of Chilhac and the Chilhac Médiéval association
L’événement LES JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE DE PAYS & DES MOULINS | Chilhac Chilhac a été mis à jour le 2026-04-28 par Communauté de communes des rives Haut-Allier
À voir aussi à Chilhac (Haute-Loire)
- Müth Chilhac 9 mai 2026
- DO-IN et Shiatsu Bien être Chilhac 13 mai 2026
- Stage de danse Forro Concert de Forro de Polvadeira Chilhac 30 mai 2026
- Autour des tours, parking de la fontaine, Chilhac 28 juin 2026
- Marchés d’été Chilhac 2 juillet 2026