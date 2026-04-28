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LES JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE DE PAYS & DES MOULINS | Chilhac PARKING Chilhac

LES JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE DE PAYS & DES MOULINS | Chilhac PARKING Chilhac dimanche 28 juin 2026.

Lieu : PARKING

Adresse : Le Bourg

Ville : 43380 Chilhac

Département : Haute-Loire

Début : dimanche 28 juin 2026

Fin : dimanche 28 juin 2026

Heure de début : 14:30:00

Tarif :

Chilhac

LES JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE DE PAYS & DES MOULINS | Chilhac

PARKING Le Bourg Chilhac Haute-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-28 14:30:00
fin : 2026-06-28

Date(s) :
2026-06-28

Balade commentée par le Pays d’art et d’histoire du Haut-Allier PETR Pays de Lafayette dans le bourg de Chilhac, Petites cités de caractère, sur le thème Tours et Détours.
En partenariat avec la municipalité de Chilhac et l’association Chilhac Médiéval
  .

PARKING Le Bourg Chilhac 43380 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 77 28 30  m.avont@haut-allier.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Guided tour by Pays d’art et d’histoire du Haut-Allier PETR Pays de Lafayette in the village of Chilhac, Petites cités de caractère, on the theme of Tours et Détours.
In partnership with the municipality of Chilhac and the Chilhac Médiéval association

L’événement LES JOURNEES DU PATRIMOINE DE PAYS & DES MOULINS | Chilhac Chilhac a été mis à jour le 2026-04-28 par Communauté de communes des rives Haut-Allier

À voir aussi à Chilhac (Haute-Loire)