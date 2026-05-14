LES LÉGENDES DU FOOTBALL GRAND PALAIS DES SPORTS Toulouse
LES LÉGENDES DU FOOTBALL GRAND PALAIS DES SPORTS Toulouse vendredi 29 mai 2026.
Toulouse
LES LÉGENDES DU FOOTBALL
GRAND PALAIS DES SPORTS 3 Rue Pierre Laplace Toulouse Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – – EUR
Tarif enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-29 18:00:00
fin : 2026-05-29 23:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-29
Assistez au match des légendes !
Dans un tournoi enflammé de football à 5, des grands joueurs et des personnalités françaises s’affrontent. En plus d’un simple match, venez profiter d’animations comme un show de danse avant la finale.
Bon à savoir
– Réservation obligatoire sur la billetterie en ligne
– Ouverture des portes à 17h00
– Début du match à 18h00
Dans une ambiance survoltée, venez supporter les légendes ! .
GRAND PALAIS DES SPORTS 3 Rue Pierre Laplace Toulouse 31000 Haute-Garonne Occitanie unmatchpourtous@yahoo.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Take part in a match of legends!
L’événement LES LÉGENDES DU FOOTBALL Toulouse a été mis à jour le 2026-05-11 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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