LES LÉGENDES DU FOOTBALL GRAND PALAIS DES SPORTS Toulouse

Toulouse

LES LÉGENDES DU FOOTBALL

GRAND PALAIS DES SPORTS 3 Rue Pierre Laplace Toulouse Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – – EUR

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-29 18:00:00

fin : 2026-05-29 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-29

Assistez au match des légendes !

Dans un tournoi enflammé de football à 5, des grands joueurs et des personnalités françaises s’affrontent. En plus d’un simple match, venez profiter d’animations comme un show de danse avant la finale.

Bon à savoir

– Réservation obligatoire sur la billetterie en ligne

– Ouverture des portes à 17h00

– Début du match à 18h00

Dans une ambiance survoltée, venez supporter les légendes ! .

GRAND PALAIS DES SPORTS 3 Rue Pierre Laplace Toulouse 31000 Haute-Garonne Occitanie unmatchpourtous@yahoo.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Take part in a match of legends!

L’événement LES LÉGENDES DU FOOTBALL Toulouse a été mis à jour le 2026-05-11 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE