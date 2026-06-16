Baixas

LES MERCREDIS DE BAIXAS CONCERT

9 Place de la Bastille Baixas Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-15 21:00:00

fin : 2026-07-15

Date(s) :

2026-07-15

21h00 Concert VOIX et MUSIQUE de CORSE par le groupe I MESSAGERI. Soirée inoubliable en perspective….

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9 Place de la Bastille Baixas 66390 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 64 22 02 mairie@baixas.fr

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English :

9:00 p.m. Concert featuring Corsican VOICES and MUSIC by the group I MESSAGERI. An unforgettable evening in store….

L’événement LES MERCREDIS DE BAIXAS CONCERT Baixas a été mis à jour le 2026-06-16 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME