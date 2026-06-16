LES MERCREDIS DE BAIXAS CONCERT Baixas
LES MERCREDIS DE BAIXAS CONCERT Baixas mercredi 15 juillet 2026.
Baixas
LES MERCREDIS DE BAIXAS CONCERT
9 Place de la Bastille Baixas Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-15 21:00:00
fin : 2026-07-15
Date(s) :
2026-07-15
21h00 Concert VOIX et MUSIQUE de CORSE par le groupe I MESSAGERI. Soirée inoubliable en perspective….
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9 Place de la Bastille Baixas 66390 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 64 22 02 mairie@baixas.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
9:00 p.m. Concert featuring Corsican VOICES and MUSIC by the group I MESSAGERI. An unforgettable evening in store….
L’événement LES MERCREDIS DE BAIXAS CONCERT Baixas a été mis à jour le 2026-06-16 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME
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