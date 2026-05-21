LES MERCREDIS DE BAIXAS FETE NOTRE DAME DES NEIGES Baixas
LES MERCREDIS DE BAIXAS FETE NOTRE DAME DES NEIGES Baixas mercredi 5 août 2026.
Baixas
LES MERCREDIS DE BAIXAS FETE NOTRE DAME DES NEIGES
320 Av. Mal Joffre Baixas Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-05 10:30:00
fin : 2026-08-05
Date(s) :
2026-08-05
10h30: messe en la chapelle de l’Ermitage Sainte-Catherine21h00 concert par le groupe catalan Al Chemist
23h00 Spectacle pyrotechnique par 1001 Etoiles et reprise musicale.Restauration ouverte dès 19h30 sur site ; Formule entrée/fideua/dessert à…
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320 Av. Mal Joffre Baixas 66390 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 64 22 02 mairie@baixas.fr
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English :
10:30 a.m.: mass in the chapel of the Hermitage Sainte-Catherine21:00 p.m.: concert by the Catalan group Al Chemist
11:00 pm: Pyrotechnic show by 1001 Etoiles and musical reprise Catering open from 7:30 pm on site; Formule entrée/fideua/dessert at…
L’événement LES MERCREDIS DE BAIXAS FETE NOTRE DAME DES NEIGES Baixas a été mis à jour le 2026-05-21 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME
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