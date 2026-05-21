Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

LES MERCREDIS DE BAIXAS FETE NOTRE DAME DES NEIGES Baixas

LES MERCREDIS DE BAIXAS FETE NOTRE DAME DES NEIGES Baixas

LES MERCREDIS DE BAIXAS FETE NOTRE DAME DES NEIGES Baixas mercredi 5 août 2026.

Adresse : 320 Av. Mal Joffre

Ville : 66390 Baixas

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : mercredi 5 août 2026

Fin : mercredi 5 août 2026

Heure de début : 10:30:00

Tarif :

Baixas

LES MERCREDIS DE BAIXAS FETE NOTRE DAME DES NEIGES

320 Av. Mal Joffre Baixas Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-05 10:30:00
fin : 2026-08-05

Date(s) :
2026-08-05

10h30: messe en la chapelle de l’Ermitage Sainte-Catherine21h00 concert par le groupe catalan Al Chemist
23h00 Spectacle pyrotechnique par 1001 Etoiles et reprise musicale.Restauration ouverte dès 19h30 sur site ; Formule entrée/fideua/dessert à…
  .

320 Av. Mal Joffre Baixas 66390 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 64 22 02  mairie@baixas.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

10:30 a.m.: mass in the chapel of the Hermitage Sainte-Catherine21:00 p.m.: concert by the Catalan group Al Chemist
11:00 pm: Pyrotechnic show by 1001 Etoiles and musical reprise Catering open from 7:30 pm on site; Formule entrée/fideua/dessert at…

L’événement LES MERCREDIS DE BAIXAS FETE NOTRE DAME DES NEIGES Baixas a été mis à jour le 2026-05-21 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME

À voir aussi à Baixas (Pyrénées-Orientales)