 LES MUTATIONS DU LITTORAL AUDOIS Carcassonne

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LES MUTATIONS DU LITTORAL AUDOIS

41 Avenue Claude Bernard Carcassonne Aude

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Début : 2026-09-11 18:00:00

fin : 2026-09-11 19:15:00

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2026-09-11

LES MUTATIONS DU LITTORAL AUDOIS MÉMOIRES PHOTOGRAPHIQUES DE JEAN RIBIÈRE ET ROGER TABÈS (1950-1990)

Conférence d’Elodie Capet, responsable du Service archives anciennes, communales, notariales, privées et bibliothèque, et de Maxime Chavigny, archiviste en charge de fonds privés dont notamment les fonds iconographiques aux Archives départementales de l’Aude Marcel-Rainaud.

Les clichés des photojournalistes Jean Ribière (1922-1989) et Roger Tabès (1928-2021), acquis par le Conseil départemental de l’Aude entre 2001 et 2025 constituent un témoignage précieux pour qui veut saisir les dynamiques d’une époque, d’une société, d’un territoire.

Organisées autour de plusieurs thématiques, depuis les activités traditionnelles et vivrières du littoral (ostréiculture, riziculture et pêche), jusqu’à son aménagement, son urbanisation galopante et l’économie touristique tournée vers les activités de loisir (camping et sports nautiques), les scènes de vie se succèdent, entre plages de sable et béton armé.

La représentation des villages naturistes fait également l’objet d’une part significative de leur travail. Dans une approche immersive et documentaire, ils révèlent depuis l’intérieur, dans sa quotidienneté, un mode de vie intimement connecté à la nature, directement lié à l’esprit de liberté et de légèreté recherché par les vacanciers du littoral méditerranéen.

Entre tradition et modernité dans un véritable jeu de miroir, leurs regards se croisent, donnant ainsi à voir des usages, des rapports distincts au corps, dont on peut encore aujourd’hui percevoir les échos…

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41 Avenue Claude Bernard Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 31 54 archives@aude.fr

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English :

%A0CHANGES ALONG THE AUDOIS COAST: PHOTOGRAPHIC MEMORIES BY JEAN RIBIÈRE AND ROGER TABÈS (1950–1990)

Lecture by Elodie Capet, head of the Department of Historical, Municipal, Notarial, and Private Archivesand Library, and by Maxime Chavigny, archivist in charge of private collections, including the iconographic collections at the Marcel-Rainaud Departmental Archives of the Aude.

The photographs by photojournalists Jean Ribi%E8re (1922–1989) and Roger Tab%E8s (1928–2021), acquired by the Aude Departmental Council between 2001 and 2025, provide a valuable record for anyone seeking to understand the dynamics of an era, a society, or a region.

Organized around several themes—ranging from traditional and subsistence activities along the coast (oyster farming, rice farming, and fishing), to its development, rapid urbanization, and a tourism-driven economy focused on recreational activities (camping and water sports), scenes of daily life unfold in succession, between sandy beaches and reinforced concrete.

The depiction of naturist villages also constitutes a significant part of their work. Through an immersive and documentary approach, they reveal from the inside, in its everyday reality, a way of life intimately connected to nature, directly linked to the spirit of freedom and leisuresought after by vacationers along the Mediterranean coast.

Between tradition and modernity: in a veritable interplay of reflections, their perspectives intersect, revealing distinct customs and relationships with the body, echoes of which can still be perceived today?

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L’événement LES MUTATIONS DU LITTORAL AUDOIS Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2026-06-30 par