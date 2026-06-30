LES PETITS MARCHÉS ANIMÉS DE LA ROTJA Villefranche-de-Conflent
jeudi 16 juillet 2026 · Villefranche-de-Conflent
Informations pratiques
Villefranche-de-Conflent
LES PETITS MARCHÉS ANIMÉS DE LA ROTJA
Villefranche-de-Conflent Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-16 17:00:00
fin : 2026-07-16 20:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-16
Dans le cadre des Petits Marchés Animés de la Rotja, rendez-vous à Villefranche-de-Conflent le jeudi 16 juillet de 17h à 20h. Profitez d’un marché de producteurs et d’artisans locaux dans une ambiance conviviale, accompagné d’une animation musicale avec Le Chouette Duo, proposant un répertoire mêlant jazz et chanson française.
.
Villefranche-de-Conflent 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 84 12 53 89
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
As part of the Petits Marchés Animés de la Rotja, join us in Villefranche-de-Conflent on Thursday, July 16, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Enjoy a market featuring local farmers and artisans in a friendly atmosphere, accompanied by live music from Le Chouette Duo, who will perform a repertoire blending jazz and French chanson.
L’événement LES PETITS MARCHÉS ANIMÉS DE LA ROTJA Villefranche-de-Conflent a été mis à jour le 2026-06-25 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO
À voir aussi à Villefranche-de-Conflent (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- BALCONS DU CANIGO, PETITE RANDONNEE AVEC PASSCANIGO Villefranche-de-Conflent 30 juin 2026
- BALCONS DU CANIGO, PETITE RANDONNEE AVEC PASSCANIGO Villefranche-de-Conflent 6 juillet 2026
- LES BALADES DU CONFLENT VISITE COMMENTÉE DE VILLEFRANCHE-DE-CONFLENT Villefranche-de-Conflent 8 juillet 2026
- ATELIER D’ÉCRITURE EN PLEIN AIR LE PONT ET LES PONTS Villefranche-de-Conflent 12 juillet 2026
- BALCONS DU CANIGO, PETITE RANDONNEE AVEC PASSCANIGO Villefranche-de-Conflent 13 juillet 2026