Informations pratiques

Villefranche-de-Conflent

LES PETITS MARCHÉS ANIMÉS DE LA ROTJA

Villefranche-de-Conflent Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-16 17:00:00

fin : 2026-07-16 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-16

Dans le cadre des Petits Marchés Animés de la Rotja, rendez-vous à Villefranche-de-Conflent le jeudi 16 juillet de 17h à 20h. Profitez d’un marché de producteurs et d’artisans locaux dans une ambiance conviviale, accompagné d’une animation musicale avec Le Chouette Duo, proposant un répertoire mêlant jazz et chanson française.

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Villefranche-de-Conflent 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 84 12 53 89

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English :

As part of the Petits Marchés Animés de la Rotja, join us in Villefranche-de-Conflent on Thursday, July 16, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Enjoy a market featuring local farmers and artisans in a friendly atmosphere, accompanied by live music from Le Chouette Duo, who will perform a repertoire blending jazz and French chanson.

L’événement LES PETITS MARCHÉS ANIMÉS DE LA ROTJA Villefranche-de-Conflent a été mis à jour le 2026-06-25 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO