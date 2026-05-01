Le Boulou

LES PORTEURS DU LOSANGE L’USAP AU COEUR ( 1902 1955 ) PAR MARCEL DELONCA ET JEAN-PIERRE GARRIGUE

Avenue Léon-Jean Grégory Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-21 18:00:00

fin : 2026-05-21 19:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-21

Jean pierre Garrigue et Marcel Delonca retraceront l’épopée des joueurs champions de France ou internationaux., faisant revivre les représentants du Panthéon du rugby catalan Aimé Giral, Roger Ramis, Puig-Aubert, André Sanac, Fernand Vaquer, et tous les autres . Entrée libre.

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Avenue Léon-Jean Grégory Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 83 75 00 mediatheque@mairie-leboulou.fr

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English :

Jean Pierre Garrigue and Marcel Delonca will retrace the history of the French and international champion players, bringing to life the representatives of the Catalan rugby pantheon: Aimé Giral, Roger Ramis, Puig-Aubert, André Sanac, Fernand Vaquer, and all the others. Free admission.

L’événement LES PORTEURS DU LOSANGE L’USAP AU COEUR ( 1902 1955 ) PAR MARCEL DELONCA ET JEAN-PIERRE GARRIGUE Le Boulou a été mis à jour le 2026-05-11 par CDT66