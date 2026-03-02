VISITE GUIDÉE LE BOULOU HISTORIQUE Le Boulou
4 Rue Arago Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 6€
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Début : 2026-06-04 16:30:00
fin : 2026-06-04
2026-06-04
Venez découvrir Le Boulou et son riche patrimoine historique au cours d’une visite guidée mêlant art et architecture. Mettez-vous dans la peau d’un voyageur temporel parcourant les siècles au Boulou de la période médiévale jusqu’au 19ème siècle.
Réservation obligatoire.
4 Rue Arago Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 87 50 95 contact@vallespir-tourisme.com
English :
Discover Le Boulou and its rich historical heritage on a guided tour combining art and architecture. Put yourself in the shoes of a time-traveler as you journey through the centuries at Le Boulou, from the medieval period to the 19th century.
Booking essential.
