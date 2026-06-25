UnidiversUNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

LES RENDEZ-VOUS DE L’ÉTÉ CONCERT AU LAC DE SÉDE YENORA Saint-Gaudens

LES RENDEZ-VOUS DE L’ÉTÉ CONCERT AU LAC DE SÉDE YENORA Saint-Gaudens

LES RENDEZ-VOUS DE L’ÉTÉ CONCERT AU LAC DE SÉDE YENORA Saint-Gaudens mercredi 19 août 2026.

Adresse
LAC DE SÈDE
Ville
31800 Saint-Gaudens
Département
Haute-Garonne
Début
mercredi 19 août 2026
Fin
mercredi 19 août 2026
Heure de début
20:00:00
Tarif

Saint-Gaudens

LES RENDEZ-VOUS DE L’ÉTÉ CONCERT AU LAC DE SÉDE YENORA

LAC DE SÈDE Saint-Gaudens Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-19 20:00:00
fin : 2026-08-19

Date(s) :
2026-08-19

Venez nombreux !
Avec Yenora, Musique et danseuses Brésiliennes   .

LAC DE SÈDE Saint-Gaudens 31800 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 94 78 45 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come in large numbers!

L’événement LES RENDEZ-VOUS DE L’ÉTÉ CONCERT AU LAC DE SÉDE YENORA Saint-Gaudens a été mis à jour le 2026-06-25 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

À voir aussi à Saint-Gaudens (Haute-Garonne)