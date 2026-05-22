LES TOQUES A CANET Canet-en-Roussillon
LES TOQUES A CANET Canet-en-Roussillon jeudi 25 juin 2026.
Canet-en-Roussillon
LES TOQUES A CANET
Route de Villelongue Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 85 – 85 – 85
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-25 19:00:00
fin : 2026-06-25 23:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-25
✨ Une soirée d’exception où grands chefs et vignerons passionnés vous invitent à un voyage gourmand au cœur des saveurs du Roussillon.
.
Route de Villelongue Canet-en-Roussillon 66430 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie v.depoues@canet-tourisme.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
? An exceptional evening where top chefs and passionate winemakers invite you on a gourmet journey to the heart of Roussillon?s flavors.
L’événement LES TOQUES A CANET Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-05-20 par CANET TOURISME
À voir aussi à CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- FESTIVAL DU RIRE DE CANET 2 SCENES OUVERTES Canet-en-Roussillon 22 mai 2026
- Randonnée des Cyclotines, Théâtre de la mer, Canet-en-Roussillon 24 mai 2026
- Randonnée cyclotouriste : Cyclotines, THEATRE DE LA MER, CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON 24 mai 2026
- 38ÈME MEETING INTERNATIONAL DE NATATION Canet-en-Roussillon 27 mai 2026
- FESTIVAL LE LIVRE ET LA CORRESPONDANCE HISTOIRE DE LA ROSE Canet-en-Roussillon 30 mai 2026