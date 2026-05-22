Canet-en-Roussillon

LES TOQUES A CANET

Route de Villelongue Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 85 – 85 – 85

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-25 19:00:00

fin : 2026-06-25 23:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-25

✨ Une soirée d’exception où grands chefs et vignerons passionnés vous invitent à un voyage gourmand au cœur des saveurs du Roussillon.

.

Route de Villelongue Canet-en-Roussillon 66430 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie v.depoues@canet-tourisme.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

? An exceptional evening where top chefs and passionate winemakers invite you on a gourmet journey to the heart of Roussillon?s flavors.

L’événement LES TOQUES A CANET Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-05-20 par CANET TOURISME