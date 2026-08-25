LES TOUBLITOUTS Canet-en-Roussillon
jeudi 19 novembre 2026 · Canet-en-Roussillon
Informations pratiques
Canet-en-Roussillon
LES TOUBLITOUTS
3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-11-19 18:00:00
fin : 2026-11-19 19:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-11-19
Ce voyage en terre inconnue pour EXISTER, pour changer l’image de la maladie d’Alzheimer, pour donner espoir aux familles et aux personnes malades est une aventure humaine unique et précieuse pour tous Mr Le Rochais Guy, président de l’association
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3 Rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 52 22 22
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English :
This journey into uncharted territory—to EXIST, to change the perception of Alzheimer’s disease, and to give hope to families and those living with the disease—is a unique and precious human adventure for everyone: Mr. Guy Le Rochais, president of the association
L’événement LES TOUBLITOUTS Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-08-25 par MAIRIE CANET
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