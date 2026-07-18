L’EXPÉRIENCE THÉÂTRALE Carcassonne

Informations pratiques

Carcassonne

L’EXPÉRIENCE THÉÂTRALE

6 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : 33 – 33 – 48 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-08 20:30:00

fin : 2026-10-08

Date(s) :

2026-10-08

Richard Caillat, Arts Live Entertainment & Fimalac Culture en accord avec Le Théâtre de la Michodière présentent

L’Expérience Théâtrale Avec François Berléand et Max Boublil

Pour le public comme pour les comédiens, une expérience pour rire !

Cette pièce met en scène 2 acteurs de générations différentes, François Berléand et Max Boublil, pour rire avant tout et pour rendre hommage au théâtre, aux acteurs comme au public.

Qui observe qui ? Que se passe-t-il sur scène ? Dans les coulisses ? Dans la salle ? Des superstitions, des règles, des rivalités, des anecdotes, des petits secrets… seront révélés et seront surtout des prétextes pour s’en amuser tous ensemble !

Cette expérience théâtrale devient un vrai moment de bonheur signé Laurent Ruquier.

Durée 1h15

Auteur Laurent RUQUIER

Metteur en scène Anne BOUVIER

Avec François BERLÉAND Max BOUBLIL

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6 Rue Courtejaire Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 59 15 pacbilletterie@mairie-carcassonne.fr

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English :

Richard Caillat, Arts Live Entertainment & Fimalac Culture, in collaboration with Le Théâtre de la Michodière, present

The Theater Experience with François Berléand and Max Boublil

An experience that will have both the audience and the actors laughing!

This play brings together two actors from different generations, François Berléd and Max Boublil, to make people laugh above all else and to pay tribute to the theater, the actors, and the audience.

Who’s watching whom? What’s happening on stage? And behind the scenes? In the audience? Superstitions, rules, rivalries, anecdotes, little secrets… will be revealed and, above all, will serve as excuses for us all to have fun together!

This theatrical experience becomes a truly joyful moment, courtesy of Laurent Ruquier.

Running time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Written by: Laurent RUQUIER

Directed by: Anne BOUVIER

Starring: François BERLAND, Max BOUBLIL

L’événement L’EXPÉRIENCE THÉÂTRALE Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2026-07-16 par