Saint-Estève

L’EXPOSTION L’AZARINE

Rue Mas Carbasse Saint-Estève Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-22 15:30:00

fin : 2026-06-30 18:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-22

L’association stéphanoise l’Alizarine vous présente son exposition de fin d’année sur le thème de l’Affiche. L’affiche qui avait une grande importance dans la communication avant qu’internet n’entre dans nos foyers. Vernissage le 19 Juin à 19h30.

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Rue Mas Carbasse Saint-Estève 66240 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 38 23 00

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English :

The Saint-Étienne-based association L’Alizarine presents its end-of-year exhibition on the theme of the poster. Posters played a major role in communication before the internet entered our homes. Opening reception on June 19 at 7:30 p.m.

L’événement L’EXPOSTION L’AZARINE Saint-Estève a été mis à jour le 2026-06-11 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME