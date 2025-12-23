LIMOUX BRASS FESTIVAL MAMA SHAKERS ET ELECTRO DELUXE BIG BAND, Limoux

LIMOUX BRASS FESTIVAL MAMA SHAKERS ET ELECTRO DELUXE BIG BAND

29 Avenue André Chénier Limoux Aude

Tarif : 92.9 – 92.9 – EUR

Supplément

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-02 20:30:00

fin : 2026-05-02

Date(s) :

2026-05-02

Première partie Révélation du jazz traditionnel, les Mama Shakers insufflent jeunesse et modernité au swing des années 20 et 30.

Avec leur énergie débordante, leur authenticité et la voix envoûtante de la chanteuse-trompettiste Angela Strandberg, ils font vibrer le public dans une ambiance festive et chaleureuse.

Après leur triomphe à Limoux en 2025, ils reviennent confirmer leur statut de coup de cœur du festival, pour une soirée qui s’annonce encore plus irrésistible.

Deuxième partie: Icône de la scène funk et jazz européenne, Electro Deluxe a conquis depuis 20 ans un public fidèle avec son mélange explosif de groove, de soul et d’électro.

Leur show, porté par l’incroyable chanteur James Copley et une section de cuivres surdimensionnée, est un véritable tourbillon d’énergie.

Leur version Big Band , rare et spectaculaire, est présentée pour la première fois dans le sud de la France une expérience hors norme, entre puissance orchestrale et ambiance survoltée.

.

29 Avenue André Chénier Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 69 69 87 contact@limouxbrass.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Opening act: Traditional jazz revelations Mama Shakers breathe youth and modernity into the swing of the 20s and 30s.

With their boundless energy, authenticity and the spellbinding voice of singer-trumpeter Angela Strandberg, they thrill audiences in a warm, festive atmosphere.

After their triumph in Limoux in 2025, they return to confirm their status as one of the festival?s favorites, for an evening that promises to be even more irresistible.

Part 2: Icons of the European funk and jazz scene, Electro Deluxe have been winning over loyal audiences for 20 years with their explosive blend of groove, soul and electro.

Their show, driven by the incredible singer James Copley and an oversized brass section, is a veritable whirlwind of energy.

Their Big Band version, rare and spectacular, is presented for the first time in the South of France: an extraordinary experience, between orchestral power and a supercharged atmosphere.

L’événement LIMOUX BRASS FESTIVAL MAMA SHAKERS ET ELECTRO DELUXE BIG BAND Limoux a été mis à jour le 2025-12-23 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 OT Limouxin