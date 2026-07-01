, Lo Pont de l’Arn, Pont-de-Larn

Informations pratiques

Vendredi 9 octobre, 16h00 Lo Pont de l’Arn Tarn

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-10-09T16:00:00+02:00 – 2026-10-09T17:30:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-10-09T16:00:00+02:00 – 2026-10-09T17:30:00+02:00

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