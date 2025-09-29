LUCHON ANETO TRAIL Place Richelieu Bagnères-de-Luchon
LUCHON ANETO TRAIL
Place Richelieu PARC DU CASINO Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-03 05:00:00
fin : 2026-07-05 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-03
100% nature, 100% convivial, 100% trail ! Un vrai trail made in Pyrénées
Ca y est, c’est décidé, début juillet vous serez à Luchon pour participer au Luchon Aneto Trail !
Ouverture des inscriptions le Vendredi 5 Décembre à 13h
L’Ultra LAT 85Km 5300 m D+
LA ROUTE 3404 65 Km 4400 m D+
40 0ô PYRÉNÉES 42 km 2600 m D+
LA VENASQUE 45 Km 2800 m D+
LA K-BOUR 21 Km 1300m D+
LA DIKA 10 Km 550 m D+ .
English :
100% nature, 100% fun, 100% trail! A real trail made in the Pyrenees
German :
100% Natur, 100% Geselligkeit, 100% Trail! Ein echter Trail made in Pyrenäen
Italiano :
100% natura, 100% amicizia, 100% sentiero! Un vero sentiero made in Pyrenees
Espanol :
100% naturaleza, 100% amistad, 100% sendero Un auténtico trail made in Pirineos
