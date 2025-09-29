LUCHON ANETO TRAIL Place Richelieu Bagnères-de-Luchon

LUCHON ANETO TRAIL

Place Richelieu PARC DU CASINO Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

100% nature, 100% convivial, 100% trail ! Un vrai trail made in Pyrénées
Ca y est, c’est décidé, début juillet vous serez à Luchon pour participer au Luchon Aneto Trail !
Ouverture des inscriptions le Vendredi 5 Décembre à 13h

L’Ultra LAT 85Km 5300 m D+

LA ROUTE 3404 65 Km 4400 m D+

40 0ô PYRÉNÉES 42 km 2600 m D+

LA VENASQUE 45 Km 2800 m D+

LA K-BOUR 21 Km 1300m D+

LA DIKA 10 Km 550 m D+   .

Place Richelieu PARC DU CASINO Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie  

English :

100% nature, 100% fun, 100% trail! A real trail made in the Pyrenees

German :

100% Natur, 100% Geselligkeit, 100% Trail! Ein echter Trail made in Pyrenäen

Italiano :

100% natura, 100% amicizia, 100% sentiero! Un vero sentiero made in Pyrenees

Espanol :

100% naturaleza, 100% amistad, 100% sendero Un auténtico trail made in Pirineos

