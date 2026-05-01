Mai à Vélo 2026, Brumath, Brumath
Mai à Vélo 2026, Brumath, Brumath vendredi 1 mai 2026.
Mai à Vélo 2026 1 – 31 mai Brumath Bas-Rhin
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-01T00:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-01T01:59:59+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-31T02:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-31T23:59:59+02:00
Brumath 8 Rue Gustave Stoskopf, 67170 Brumath, France Brumath 67170 Bas-Rhin Grand Est [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://challenge-maiavelo.geovelo.fr/ »}]
Faites parcourir à votre communauté le plus de kilomètres au mois de mai ! challenge-id=219139
À voir aussi à Brumath (Bas-Rhin)
- Spectacle Faites des enfants qu’ils disaient Brumath 19 mai 2026
- Spectacle d’improvisation Bananes et châtiments Brumath 22 mai 2026
- Concert Rock Brumath 23 mai 2026
- Pump Street Festival Brumath 30 mai 2026
- Visite du Jardin de L’Escalier, Jardin de l’Escalier, Brumath 5 juin 2026