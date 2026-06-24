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MAJIC EXPOSITION L’ART EN RÉSONANCE Bédarieux

MAJIC EXPOSITION L’ART EN RÉSONANCE Bédarieux lundi 6 juillet 2026.

Adresse
1 Avenue Abbé Tarroux
Ville
34600 Bédarieux
Département
Hérault
Début
lundi 6 juillet 2026
Fin
lundi 6 juillet 2026
Tarif

Bédarieux

MAJIC EXPOSITION L’ART EN RÉSONANCE

1 Avenue Abbé Tarroux Bédarieux Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-06
fin : 2026-07-06

Date(s) :
2026-07-06

RDV au Musée numérique pour apprécier l’exposition l’art en résonance
Une expo qui explore la musique dans la peinture.
RDV au Musée numérique pour apprécier l’exposition l’art en résonance
Une expo qui explore la musique dans la peinture   .

1 Avenue Abbé Tarroux Bédarieux 34600 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 87 83 05 20 

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English : MAJIC EXPOSITION L’ART EN RÉSONANCE

Come to the Digital Museum to enjoy the exhibition Art in Resonance
An exhibition that explores music in painting.

L’événement MAJIC EXPOSITION L’ART EN RÉSONANCE Bédarieux a été mis à jour le 2026-06-24 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB

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