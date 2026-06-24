Bédarieux

MAJIC EXPOSITION L’ART EN RÉSONANCE

1 Avenue Abbé Tarroux Bédarieux Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-06

fin : 2026-07-06

Date(s) :

2026-07-06

RDV au Musée numérique pour apprécier l’exposition l’art en résonance

Une expo qui explore la musique dans la peinture.

RDV au Musée numérique pour apprécier l’exposition l’art en résonance

Une expo qui explore la musique dans la peinture .

1 Avenue Abbé Tarroux Bédarieux 34600 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 87 83 05 20

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English : MAJIC EXPOSITION L’ART EN RÉSONANCE

Come to the Digital Museum to enjoy the exhibition Art in Resonance

An exhibition that explores music in painting.

L’événement MAJIC EXPOSITION L’ART EN RÉSONANCE Bédarieux a été mis à jour le 2026-06-24 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB