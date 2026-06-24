MAJIC EXPOSITION L’ART EN RÉSONANCE Bédarieux
MAJIC EXPOSITION L’ART EN RÉSONANCE Bédarieux lundi 6 juillet 2026.
Bédarieux
MAJIC EXPOSITION L’ART EN RÉSONANCE
1 Avenue Abbé Tarroux Bédarieux Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-06
fin : 2026-07-06
Date(s) :
2026-07-06
RDV au Musée numérique pour apprécier l’exposition l’art en résonance
Une expo qui explore la musique dans la peinture.
RDV au Musée numérique pour apprécier l’exposition l’art en résonance
Une expo qui explore la musique dans la peinture .
1 Avenue Abbé Tarroux Bédarieux 34600 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 87 83 05 20
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English : MAJIC EXPOSITION L’ART EN RÉSONANCE
Come to the Digital Museum to enjoy the exhibition Art in Resonance
An exhibition that explores music in painting.
L’événement MAJIC EXPOSITION L’ART EN RÉSONANCE Bédarieux a été mis à jour le 2026-06-24 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB
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