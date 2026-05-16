Hérépian

MAJIC FABLAB ROBOTIQUE

1 Avenue Abbé Tarroux Hérépian Hérault

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-01

fin : 2026-07-15

Date(s) :

2026-07-01 2026-07-15 2026-07-22 2026-07-29 2026-08-05 2026-08-12 2026-08-19 2026-08-26

Créez, fabriquez, innovez !

Robotique, codages et constructions de robots

Tout public.

Prix 5€/personne.

Durée 1h30.

Inscription conseillée au 04 87 83 05 20

Créez, fabriquez, innovez !

Robotique, codages et constructions de robots

Tout public.

Durée 1h30.

Prix 5€/personne.

Inscription conseillée au 04 87 83 05 20 .

1 Avenue Abbé Tarroux Hérépian 34600 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 87 83 05 20 majic@grandorb.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Create, build, and innovate!

Robotics, coding, and robot building

Open to all ages.

Price: €5 per person.

Duration: 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Registration recommended at 04 87 83 05 20

L’événement MAJIC FABLAB ROBOTIQUE Hérépian a été mis à jour le 2026-06-11 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB