MAJIC FABLAB ROBOTIQUE Hérépian
MAJIC FABLAB ROBOTIQUE Hérépian mercredi 1 juillet 2026.
Hérépian
MAJIC FABLAB ROBOTIQUE
1 Avenue Abbé Tarroux Hérépian Hérault
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-01
fin : 2026-07-15
Date(s) :
2026-07-01 2026-07-15 2026-07-22 2026-07-29 2026-08-05 2026-08-12 2026-08-19 2026-08-26
Créez, fabriquez, innovez !
Robotique, codages et constructions de robots
Tout public.
Prix 5€/personne.
Durée 1h30.
Inscription conseillée au 04 87 83 05 20
Créez, fabriquez, innovez !
Robotique, codages et constructions de robots
Tout public.
Durée 1h30.
Prix 5€/personne.
Inscription conseillée au 04 87 83 05 20 .
1 Avenue Abbé Tarroux Hérépian 34600 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 87 83 05 20 majic@grandorb.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Create, build, and innovate!
Robotics, coding, and robot building
Open to all ages.
Price: €5 per person.
Duration: 1 hour and 30 minutes.
Registration recommended at 04 87 83 05 20
L’événement MAJIC FABLAB ROBOTIQUE Hérépian a été mis à jour le 2026-06-11 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB
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