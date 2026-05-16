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MAJIC FABLAB ROBOTIQUE Hérépian

MAJIC FABLAB ROBOTIQUE Hérépian mercredi 1 juillet 2026.

Adresse : 1 Avenue Abbé Tarroux

Ville : 34600 Hérépian

Département : Hérault

Début : mercredi 1 juillet 2026

Fin : mercredi 1 juillet 2026

Tarif : 5 5 5

Hérépian

MAJIC FABLAB ROBOTIQUE

1 Avenue Abbé Tarroux Hérépian Hérault

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-01
fin : 2026-07-15

Date(s) :
2026-07-01 2026-07-15 2026-07-22 2026-07-29 2026-08-05 2026-08-12 2026-08-19 2026-08-26

Créez, fabriquez, innovez !
Robotique, codages et constructions de robots
Tout public.
Prix 5€/personne.
Durée 1h30.
Inscription conseillée au 04 87 83 05 20
Créez, fabriquez, innovez !
Robotique, codages et constructions de robots
Tout public.
Durée 1h30.
Prix 5€/personne.
Inscription conseillée au 04 87 83 05 20   .

1 Avenue Abbé Tarroux Hérépian 34600 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 87 83 05 20  majic@grandorb.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Create, build, and innovate!
Robotics, coding, and robot building
Open to all ages.
Price: €5 per person.
Duration: 1 hour and 30 minutes.
Registration recommended at 04 87 83 05 20

L’événement MAJIC FABLAB ROBOTIQUE Hérépian a été mis à jour le 2026-06-11 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB

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