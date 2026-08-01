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AGENDA · Lamonzie-Montastruc

Marché Gourmand | LAMONZIE MONTASTRUC Lamonzie-Montastruc

samedi 15 août 2026 · Lamonzie-Montastruc

Marché Gourmand | LAMONZIE MONTASTRUC Lamonzie-Montastruc

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 15 août 2026
Fin
samedi 15 août 2026
Heure de début
19:00:00
Adresse
Bourg
Ville
24520 Lamonzie-Montastruc
Département
Dordogne
Tarif

Lamonzie-Montastruc

Marché Gourmand | LAMONZIE MONTASTRUC

Bourg Lamonzie-Montastruc Dordogne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-15 19:00:00
fin : 2026-08-15

Date(s) :
2026-08-15

Venez découvrir le marché gourmand sous la halle de Lamonzie-Montastruc avec ses nombreux food-trucks et stands gastronomiques!
L’ambiance musicale sera assurée par DJ J.C.

Pensez à apporter vos couverts.   .

Bourg Lamonzie-Montastruc 24520 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 21 17 04 80  foyerrural.lm@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Marché Gourmand | LAMONZIE MONTASTRUC

L’événement Marché Gourmand | LAMONZIE MONTASTRUC Lamonzie-Montastruc a été mis à jour le 2026-08-01 par Pays de Bergerac, Vignoble & Bastides

À voir aussi à Lamonzie-Montastruc (Dordogne)