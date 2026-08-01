Marché Gourmand | LAMONZIE MONTASTRUC Lamonzie-Montastruc
samedi 15 août 2026 · Lamonzie-Montastruc
Informations pratiques
Lamonzie-Montastruc
Marché Gourmand | LAMONZIE MONTASTRUC
Bourg Lamonzie-Montastruc Dordogne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-15 19:00:00
fin : 2026-08-15
Date(s) :
2026-08-15
Venez découvrir le marché gourmand sous la halle de Lamonzie-Montastruc avec ses nombreux food-trucks et stands gastronomiques!
L’ambiance musicale sera assurée par DJ J.C.
Pensez à apporter vos couverts. .
Bourg Lamonzie-Montastruc 24520 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 21 17 04 80 foyerrural.lm@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Marché Gourmand | LAMONZIE MONTASTRUC
L’événement Marché Gourmand | LAMONZIE MONTASTRUC Lamonzie-Montastruc a été mis à jour le 2026-08-01 par Pays de Bergerac, Vignoble & Bastides
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- Marché Gourmand | LAMONZIE MONTASTRUC Lamonzie-Montastruc 28 août 2026
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